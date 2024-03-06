Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE Announce SUGA | Agust D TOUR D-DAY THE MOVIE Cinematic Cut Headed for Theaters and IMAX in April

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE have announced the worldwide release of the cinematic cut of SUGA│Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ the Movie, the electrifying concert film by Agust D, also known as SUGA of 21st century pop icons BTS. Audiences are invited to witness the spectacle on the big screen with global showings on Wednesday, April 10th and Saturday, April 13th. In addition to standard cinematic formats, the film will also be shown in IMAX, the exclusive premium format partner on the film.

SUGA’s world tour consisted of 25 concerts held in 10 cities, amassing an audience of 290,000 throughout its run. With SUGA│Agust D Tour ‘D-Day’ the Movie, audiences are invited to gather in cinemas globally to celebrate SUGA and to relive the encore concert experience, including performances from special guests, BTS’ RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook.

Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are excited to collaborate once again with the HYBE team to bring unmissable SUGA’s Seoul concert to cinemas worldwide. We are always astounded by the unparalleled passion and dedication of ARMY (BTS fandom) and the energy they bring to cinemas with each BTS-related project. We remain committed to bringing the leading K-pop events to the big screen and firmly believe that cinema is the best place for fans to join together on a global scale.”