Trafalgar Releasing and Hybe to Bring BTS MOVIE WEEKS to Cinemas Worldwide Beginning September 24th

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing and HYBE have announced BTS Movie Weeks, a celebration of the iconic performances from pop icons, BTS. With RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook all having completed their mandatory military service, the stage is set for their awaited return next year. Coming to big screens worldwide this September and October, with more than 2,000 cinemas expected across 65+ territories, BTS Movie Weeks will provide fans with the ultimate warm-up event before this next chapter begins.

Featuring four specially curated concert films from across BTS’ career, the festival will showcase the group’s growth and evolution over time. Each film has been specially remastered in 4K and 5.1 surround sound for this cinema event. These special big screen events will be augmented with online and offline activities for fans.

The films will be released on the following schedule:

From Wednesday, September 24:

BTS 2016 Live The Most Beautiful Moment in Life On Stage: Epilogue Remastered

BTS 2017 Live Trilogy EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR THE FINAL Remastered

From Wednesday, October 1:

BTS 2019 WORLD TOUR ‘LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF’ LONDON Remastered

BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO Remastered

Tickets for BTS Movie Weeks go on sale Wednesday, August 27th at 9am ET / 6am PT. For more information and ticketing details, visit btsmovieweeks.com. Special concert marathons will be available in selected cinemas. Full details will be made available on the official website.

Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said “We are proud to bring this unique festival event to cinemas worldwide in partnership with HYBE, celebrating BTS’ legendary live performances. The response to previous BTS theatrical releases has been phenomenal, and we believe the anticipation surrounding the group’s return will create unforgettable moments for fans in cinemas across the globe.”