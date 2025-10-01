Trafalgar Releasing and Hybe to Present J-hope Tour ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ THE MOVIE This November

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Following the global live broadcast of j-hope’s concert from Osaka in May, Trafalgar Releasing is continuing its collaboration with Hybe by bringing J-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ the Movie to cinemas around the globe on Wednesday, November 12th and Saturday, November 15th. Captured at the tour’s two-night encore finale at South Korea’s Goyang Stadium, the concert film celebrates the grand finale of j-hope’s first solo world tour, which spanned 16 cities and 33 performances.

On Monday, November 3rd, exclusive IMAX previews will debut worldwide, ten days before the official worldwide cinema launch on Wednesday, November 12th. Tickets and cinema information for all participating territories will be available on Wednesday, October 15th at 6am PT / 9am ET on jhopethemovie.com. Tickets in Korea will go on sale separately on October 22nd.

The concert film will feature tracks from his solo album, Jack In The Box, including “More” from the special album Hope on the Street Vol.1, plus hits like “Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel),” and more. The film also includes the world premiere of his solo single “Killin’ It Girl (Solo Version),” renditions of BTS classics such as “MIC Drop,” “Silver Spoon,” and “Dis-ease,” and exclusive behind-the-scenes moments. j-hope also performs alongside fellow BTS members Jin and Jung Kook, plus singer-songwriter/record producer Crush.

“We are proud to once again partner with Hybe to bring j-hope’s ‘Hope on the Stage’ tour finale to the big screen,” said Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing. “Following the live broadcast earlier this year, we are excited to continue sharing these landmark moments with audiences worldwide. This film not only celebrates j-hope’s connection with fans, but also marks the 12th anniversary milestone in BTS’s journey, alongside the guest appearances of Jin and Jung Kook, making it a truly unmissable event for ARMY everywhere.”