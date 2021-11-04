Trafalgar Releasing and LIVENow to Release Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong From Kong to Cinemas for One-Day-Only Event

Trafalgar Releasing and LIVENow are bringing the Gorillaz experience to the big screen globally for one day only on Wednesday, December 8th.

The virtual experience, Gorillaz present Song Machine Live From Kong, pairs a performance from the famed virtual band with the cinema-exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette “Live Inside from Kong,” which will introduce viewers to previously unseen interview footage and commentary from band founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett. The performance, Song Machine Live—the band’s first live performance since 2018—was broadcast around the world via pay-per-view platform LIVENow in December 2020.

Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel Hobbs and frontman 2D—in all their cinematic glory—will be joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band. Also on deck are a host of special guests, including Leee John, Georgia, Peter Hook, Kano, slowthai, Slaves, Robert Smith, Matt Berry, Sweetie Irie Beck, Fatoumata Diawara, Elton John, JPEGMAFIA, ScHoolboy Q, and 6Black, delivering an unmissable celebration of Gorillaz music.

Of the new cinematic release, Gorillaz frontman 2D says, “We wanted it to be as weird and wonderful as it can get, and I think we achieved that. Having all these legends join us, be it virtually or in real life – made it even more fun – Robert Smith, Peter Hook, Kano, slowthai, Georgia, Matt Berry, Leee John… the list goes on. Making SONG MACHINE LIVE offered us all some light in a dark year and so we’re excited to see it come back as a cinematic show one year on.”

Guitarist Noodle adds, “In creating SONG MACHINE LIVE, we attempted to do something that had never been done before in an incredibly challenging time – and it paid off! If you’re invested in the world of Gorillaz, you’ll see all of these wonderful easter eggs in the show, you’ll look around the set and see all these details from the past. It’s like the Gorillaz warehouse. It’s a very special show for us so it’s a real pleasure to send this out to the world for a second time, but now on the big screen.”

Trafalgar Releasing CEO, Marc Allenby says, “We are delighted to be partnering with the LIVENow and Eleven Management teams to bring Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong to cinemas worldwide. We saw great success with Gorillaz’ previous cinema event Reject False Icons, and we look forward to welcoming cinema audiences to experience their outstanding live show on the big screen, with immersive surround sound and exclusive bonus content.”

James Massing, Chief Commercial Officer at LIVENow says, “Our goal at LIVENow is to give fans unparalleled access to the ultimate live music experiences, so we’re delighted to partner with Trafalgar Releasing to bring Gorillaz’s Song Machine: Live from Kong to cinemas across the globe. Last year, we brought Gorillaz fans a one-off opportunity to watch the band perform their critically acclaimed album during a time where live music stopped. We’re proud to share the performance once again but on the big screen.”

Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong is available at cinemas worldwide from Wednesday, December 8. For full ticket and viewing information, see www.songmachineliveincinemas.com