Trafalgar Releasing Announces AESPA: WORLD TOUR in Cinemas Worldwide This April

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

South Korean girl group aespa and Trafalgar Releasing have announced aespa: World Tour will arrive in theaters worldwide for two nights on April 24th & 27th. Audiences are invited to experience aespa’s live performance, captured from their first-ever UK show at London’s O2 Arena. From February to September 2023 the group’s first world tour, aespa Live Tour 2023 Synk: Hyper Line, visited 21 venues across four continents. Now, the final chapter of their global tour journey arrives in cinemas. Delivering fan favorites like “Next Level,” “Savage,” “Girls,” “Spicy,” and “Black Mamba,” Aespa: World Tour also highlights individual performances by each member, complemented by exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews. Audiences can experience even more with immersive formats ScreenX, 4DX and ULTRA 4DX, available in select cinemas. Tickets go on sale March 27th.

“Since this is our first world tour, it will always hold a special place in our hearts as it gave us the opportunity to see MYs from all over the world. ‘Til we meet again… we hope you enjoy our first concert movie and keep an eye out for the exclusive content behind-the-scenes,” said aespa.

Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer Trafalgar Releasing said: “We are pleased to announce the theatrical release of aespa: World Tour in cinemas, a special cinematic presentation capturing the acclaimed global tour, aespa Live Tour 2023 Synk: Hyper Line. Dedicated MY, as well as those curious to discover the global phenomenon, will appreciate the opportunity to witness the full artistry and energy of aespa’s captivating live show on the big screen.”

“We are pleased to release a live concert of global artist aespa’s first world tour as a movie in special formats,” said CEO of CJ 4DPLEX Jongryul Kim, “Our special formats, ScreenX and 4DX, will recreate the thrilling performance of aespa and fans in the theatre with immersion.”