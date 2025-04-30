Trafalgar Releasing Announces J-HOPE TOUR ‘HOPE ON THE STAGE’ IN JAPAN: LIVE VIEWING in Cinemas Worldwide on May 31

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Following its February kickoff in Seoul and spanning across North America and Asia, j-hope’s first solo world tour, Hope on the Stage, has entertained audiences in 15 regions with 31 concerts. The grand finale of the tour will be broadcast live from Osaka Japan’s Kyocera Dome to cinemas worldwide on May 31st as J-hope Tour ‘Hope on the Stage’ in Japan: Live Viewing. Tickets as well as full broadcast details for each territory will be available globally beginning Friday, May 9th at j-hopeliveviewing.com. The live cinema broadcast provides a chance for global audiences to be a part of j-hope’s tour on the big screen and will feature title tracks from his solo albums alongside recent releases first unveiled on the tour.

Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We’re delighted to continue our partnership with HYBE and BIGHIT MUSIC to bring j-hope’s electrifying ‘Hope on the Street’ tour to cinemas worldwide. With a global fanbase that embraces the cinematic experience, this Live Viewing event offers a unique opportunity to witness his debut solo world tour on the big screen.”