Trafalgar Releasing Brings Hybe and Bighit Music’s #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE Coming to Cinemas Worldwide on December 27 and 28

Trafalgar Releasing, Hybe, and Bighit Music have announced #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE, a brand-new concert film documenting the journey of Jin’s first solo tour. Jin, singer and songwriter from 21st century pop icons BTS, brings his solo tour to cinemas worldwide for a special year-end party on December 27 and 28. The big-screen experience promises to be a celebration of the powerful, interactive bond between the global star and ARMY (BTS’ official fandom). Select territories, including France, the Netherlands, and the Philippines, will be screening on January 10 and 11.

Alongside 2D, CJ 4DPLEX will be exhibiting the concert film in its Screen X, 4DX and Ultra 4DX, premium formats. Tickets for #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR THE MOVIE will be available in all formats globally on Friday, December 5, beginning at 9 a.m. ET at jinthemovie.com. Tickets will be available in Korea beginning Wednesday, December 17.

Capturing the vibrant energy spanning 10 cities and 20 performances—from South Korea’s Goyang Auxiliary Stadium to Japan, North America, Europe, and back to Incheon—the movie celebrates Jin’s commitment to ARMY with the message: “Dojeon! (Challenge!) Until the day I meet every ARMY.” Live performances, heartfelt interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, a mission-based costume change, and other special moments can only be seen in theaters.

With “challenge” as its theme, the show brings Jin’s signature energy to the cinemas, featuring him laughing, singing, and completing five energetic missions with ARMY. The cinematic event is packed with exclusive bonuses, including a “cookie video” revealing tour preparations and the interactive “Sing Along Game” mission with a karaoke version of “Super Tuna” designed for fans to connect and sing along.

Marc Allenby, the CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “We look forward to bringing the dedicated ARMY audience together again in cinemas to celebrate Jin’s performance at South Korea’s Goyang Auxiliary Stadium. Capping off a successful year for the artist, the release highlights the enduring global appeal of K-pop on the big screen.”