Trafalgar Releasing Brings IMAGINE DRAGONS: LIVE FROM THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL (WITH THE LA FILM ORCHESTRA) to Cinemas Worldwide March 26th & 29th

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Imagine Dragons fans around the world can experience the Grammy Award-winning rock band’s record-breaking Hollywood Bowl residency like never before when Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) comes to cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 26th, and Saturday, March 29th, courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing.

This special cinema event captures the band’s electrifying conclusion to the North American leg of their LOOM World Tour in October 2024. The nearly two-hour concert, performed during the final night of a four-night residency that drew over 67,000 fans, features reimagined arrangements of Imagine Dragons staples like “Radioactive,” “Demons,” and “Believer,” performed alongside the renowned LA Film Orchestra. The night ended with a fireworks crescendo and surprise finale, fusing the band’s explosive sound with intricate, symphonic arrangements brought to life by 50 musicians.

Tickets for Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) will go on sale beginning Wednesday, February 12th at 9am ET at ImagineDragonsMovie.com. Audiences can choose from standard 2D screenings or elevate their experience with premium formats, including ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX in select locations.



“The power of Imagine Dragons in connecting with multi-generational fans across the globe is in their music and lyrics that offer hope, understanding and inclusion,” said Kymberli Frueh, Trafalgar Releasing’s senior vice president of programming and content acquisitions. “The magical capture from the Hollywood Bowl with symphonic arrangement of composer Inon Zur and the LA Film Orchestra offers a new backdrop to share their iconic hits across the globe in a unique special performance. Music connects us all and Imagine Dragons is masterful in doing so.”