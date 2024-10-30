Trafalgar Releasing Partners for One Night Only December Global Screening of Daft Punk’s Anime Film INTERSTELLA 5555: THE 5TORY OF THE 5ECRET 5TAR 5YSTEM

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

After select fan and festival screenings this year, the 4K remastered version of Daft Punk & Leiji Matsumoto’s 2003 anime film Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem will be screened in cinemas globally for one night only on December 12th in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. The one night only global screening will be screened in 800+ cinemas in 40+ countries, and tickets will go on sale Wednesday, November 13.

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem was created by Daft Punk and Cédric Hervet in collaboration with Leiji Matsumoto and Toei Animation, and tells the story of the abduction of an alien music band by an evil human character who has dark plans. Essentially an anime visual album, Interstella features the entirety of Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery as its soundtrack, including iconic anthems such as “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger,” and “Veridis Quo.” As a visual album, the film was cut into individual music videos, and until this year it has been very rare to see the film in its entirety in cinemas.

To celebrate this global event, the album Discovery: Interstella 5555 Edition will be released in limited physical quantities and will feature original Japanese edition artwork, stickers and Daft Club card, which became a true collectors’ item around its original release. The limited release will consist of 5,555 gold vinyl, 5,555 numbered CDs, and 25,000 black vinyl. Along with this special album re-release and film screening comes a limited-edition merch run featuring the Crescendolls, the animated band at the center of Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem. Items are available now through Daft Punk’s official shop.

“Veridis Quo” a standout track from Discovery was used widely over the summer in social content, and can now be heard in a global advertising campaign for Chanel N°5 called A Rendez-vous directed by Luca Guadagnino, featuring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. Since the track’s original release, it has also been widely sampled in music from artists all over the world including Maluma, G-Dragon, and Jazmine Sullivan, and used in live sets from DJs including John Summit.

Earlier this year, Apple Music named Discovery as the #23 best album of all time. It has also landed on best album lists from publications such as Rolling Stone and British GQ. Guardian critic Alexis Petridis wrote in 2020 that “Daft Punk were incredibly prescient: play Discovery and it sounds utterly contemporary.” Discovery has been certified gold in the US, platinum in Japan, 2x platinum in the UK and 3x platinum in France.

Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We’re excited to bring Daft Punk’s iconic Interstella 5555, now fully remastered in stunning 4K, to cinemas for this one-night-only global event. This is a rare opportunity to experience the film on the big screen, along with accompanying Daft Punk music videos, and we can’t wait to share it with audiences everywhere.”

Shinji Shimizu of Toei Animation, who produced the film, added, “‘One More Time’ was playing all over the town at that time! I felt so proud that I wanted to shout to people on the street, ‘We are making its animation now!’”