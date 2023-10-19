Trafalgar Releasing Slates PEPPA’S CINEMA PARTY For February 2024 Release

Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing

Event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing has partnered with Hasbro Inc. to bring Peppa’s Cinema Party—released in celebration of British children’s series Peppa Pig‘s 20th anniversary—to cinemas across selected territories worldwide in February 2024. Tickets will go on sale on December 7, 2023.

The hour-long cinema experience offers ten exclusive never-before-seen Peppa Pig Season 10 episodes, including a three-part Wedding Party Special. A party bus bonus episode will also be included together with new interactive entertainment featuring Peppa and her friends breaking into the real world through a mixture of animation and live action with five brand new songs to sing along to. Little ones and the entire family will be able to have the ultimate cinema outing and play along with their favorite onscreen characters.

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing comments: “It is fantastic to be working with Hasbro to bring Peppa’s Cinema Party to our exhibition partners around the world. This event, from one of the biggest global preschool brands, has been designed to give young children and their families the optimum first cinema experience, offering a mix of brand-new exclusive episodes and specially created interstitial content that encourages everyone to get up on their feet and join in with Peppa and her friends. Peppa’s Cinema Party will be a tentpole release in preschool cinema programming for Q1 2024.”

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Trafalgar Releasing as we celebrate 20 incredible years of making memories with Peppa, enabling fans to come along and join in at Peppa’s Cinema Party,” said Esra Cafer, SVP Global Brand Management, Hasbro. “Peppa encourages kids and families around the world to jump in together with confidence, and this new cinema experience will bring those beloved characters to life in a new way.”