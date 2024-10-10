Trafalgar Releasing to Bring SHAWN MENDES: FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY ONLY (A LIVE CONCERT FILM) to Select Cinemas November 14th

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes and Trafalgar Releasing today announced Shawn Mendes: For Friends And Family Only (A Live Concert Film), a one-night-only concert film event celebrating the debut of Shawn’s highly anticipated new album, Shawn. Available exclusively in cinemas on Thursday, November 14th, the film features a heartfelt performance of the self-titled album in its entirety – for the very first time.

Filmed at the historic Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY, Shawn treats the audience to more than just a concert as he shares personal stories and the inspiration behind each track from the album, giving fans an intimate look at the creative journey that shaped the music. The cinema events will provide an unforgettable opportunity to experience Shawn in a completely unique way before its official release date on November 15th. A full list of theaters and showtimes will be announced and tickets will go on sale on October 24th at 7am PT/10am ET at FriendsandFamilyFilm.com.

“Performing this album for the first time in such an intimate setting, surrounded by close friends, family, and the people who helped bring it to life, was truly special. I’m excited for fans around the world to feel that same connection through the film and get to experience the Friends & Family shows before the album release,” said Mendes, reflecting on the unique nature of the show.

“Shawn Mendes’ relatable lyrics and ability to connect with fans through his music are on full display in this intimate and authentic performance of his new album,” said Kymberli Frueh, the senior vice president of content acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “This exclusive cinema event will be a special experience for fans across the globe.”