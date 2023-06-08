Trafalgar Releasing to Present OKLAHOMA! in Cinemas This July for 80th Anniversary

Courtesy of Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with Concord Originals and The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, has announced the international cinema release of the National Theatre’s acclaimed, Olivier Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!, starring then-newcomer Hugh Jackman as Curly. Filmed following its record-breaking 1998 run in London, the film will be screened in more than 800 cinemas around the globe for two days only, on Sunday, July 16th and Wednesday, July 19th.

Directed by theatre legend and three-time Tony Award winner Trevor Nunn, with new choreography by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, this 25-year-old production of Oklahoma! coincides with the 80th anniversary of the musical’s groundbreaking 1943 premiere on Broadway and features some of the most delightfully hummable songs by the legendary team of composer Richard Rodgers and librettist/lyricist Oscar Hammerstein II.

“The 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! allows us to share this quintessential slice of Americana with global fans,” said Kymberli Frueh, the senior vice president of content and programming acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. “This particular production is acknowledged as one of the best through the eight decades of performances in theatres around the world. All the talent in this classic version of Oklahoma! hit their mark brilliantly and musical theatre fans can experience for themselves why it is credited with launching Hugh Jackman’s stage career. We’re proud to be a part of this momentous anniversary”.

“This musical is the living, breathing proof that important works will find and impact multiple generations in meaningful ways,” said Sophia Dilley, the senior vice president of Concord Originals. “We couldn’t be more proud to champion this anniversary re-release of Sir Trevor Nunn’s stunning 1998 revival with Trafalgar Releasing.”

“80 years after first premiering on Broadway, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! is recognized as a theatrical landmark,” said Imogen Lloyd Webber, senior vice president at Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. “It was the first successful, truly unified musical – a seamless integration of song, story and dance. This 1998 production masterfully combined those three elements, and the resulting film is a treasure trove for musical theatre fans of all ages.”

Tickets are on sale now at OklahomainCinemas.com