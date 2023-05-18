Trafalgar to Release ODESZA: THE LAST GOODBYE CINEMA EXPERIENCE

Image Courtesy Trafalgar Releasing

Event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing brings concert film ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience to cinemas worldwide on Friday, July 7.

Trafalgar has had success with several music-oriented event cinema releases over the last year, among them BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas and Coldplay: Music of the Spheres; other upcoming releases include concert films and documentary music content from The Grateful Dead, Metallica, Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, and BTS’ SUGA and j-hope.

ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience provides an intimate look at one of electronic music’s most important modern-day innovators, with behind-the-scenes content spanning across ten years augmenting footage from the duo’s Seattle stop on their 2022 The Last Goodbye Tour, which sold 450,000 tickets across its run. Viewers will experience transformative visuals and pyrotechnics, as well as full stage choreography—including a horn section, vocalists, and the now-famous ODESZA drumline—all collaborating with ODESZA’s Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight.

“We wanted to give a look behind the curtain of The Last Goodbye and spotlight the unsung heroes that make this show come to life,” said Harrison and Clay of the film. “For years, we have strived to make our show a theatrical production. It now feels like the right time to put out the film version of this performance, and the only person we saw fitting to take the director’s seat was Sean Kusanagi. He has been there with his camera since our first show, capturing the true formation of ODESZA, our life on the road, and the creation of this live show. Sean’s hard work and dedication to his craft is apparent in every frame of this project.”

Of creating the film, director Sean Kusanagi said, “We wanted to do more than a standard concert film—we wanted to highlight the meticulous process of building a 90-minute live show, and then bring it to life through cinematic camera shots, visual overlays, and an immersive 5.1 Dolby surround mix. It’s actually like witnessing the blueprints of the show come together from the front row…. We wanted to design something for the big screen. You want to feel the bass in your chest, the audio blanketing around you, and the visuals flying right at you. Even if you’ve seen the show live, you may be surprised how much you may have missed after seeing it through this whole new perspective.”

Added Kymberli Frueh, SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing, “The group’s live performances and otherworldly visuals are perfect for the big screen.”

Tickets for ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Cinematic Experience go on sale on Thursday, May 25 at 10am EDT / 3pm BST, at www.thelastgoodbye.film.