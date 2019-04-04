Trailer Impact: Shazam! Posts Highest Recall at 29.3%; Avengers: Endgame Posts Most Interest in a Cinema View at 76.6%

This weekend’s comedy superhero movie rises to first place, as April’s superhero sequel continues leading our other main metric this week, in our weekly Thursday feature Trailer Impact.

Top Three Trailers with Highest Recall Score Among Moviegoing Audiences

Moviegoers tell us the trailers they most recall seeing at their most recent visit to a cinema, among films opening in the next 10 weeks.

Shazam! / Warner Bros. / this Friday, April 5

29.3% of moviegoers (127 respondents) saw and recalled the trailer this week.

That’s down from a 30.3% peak last week.

It rises to a new #1 peak on the recall metric, after reaching #2 last week and three weeks at #3.

In this comedic superhero movie, a 14-year-old who can instantly transform into a superhero simply by saying the word “Shazam!”

Aladdin / Disney / Friday, May 24