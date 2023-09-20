UDITOA Announces Second Annual Authentic Drive-Ins Horrorfest

Courtesy of UDITOA

To celebrate the 90th anniversary of drive-ins, Authentic Drive-In Theatres presents the second annual Authentic Drive-Ins Horrorfest. Participating Authentic Drive-In Theatres are gearing up to show double and triple features, and in some locations–dusk-to-dawn marathons of classic horror films.

The retrospective drive-In horror film series will include a Saturday, September 23rd Nightmare on Elm Street dusk-to-dawn show at Nebraska’s Quasar Drive-In, featuring the first seven Freddy Krueger Elm Street classics. To celebrate 45 years of Michael Myers, on October 13th-15th, the Mahoning Drive-In will present seven Halloween films on 35mm, including the John Carpenter’s original classic. Other screenings at Authentic Drive-In Theatres across the country will include horror classics such as William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead, a 35th anniversary screening of Child’s Play, a 40th anniversary screening of The Slumber Party Massacre, a 60th anniversary screening of Herschell Gordon Lewis’ splatter classic Blood Feast, Universal monster nights featuring many of the studio’s original black & white classics, Sam Raimi’s The Evil Dead, and the ultimate midnight movie, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, featuring live Shadowcast performances.

Continuing the drive-in theatre tradition of showmanship, select locations will also feature spooky activities including haunted decorations, costume contests, roaming monsters for photo-ops, and horror flea markets selling movie memorabilia. Many Authentic Drive-Ins will also host community Trunk or Treat events for children with family friendly Halloween-themed movies. Authentic Drive-Ins Horrorfest is co-sponsored by UDITOA (The United Drive-In Theatre Owners Association) and the website authenticdriveins.com (created by drive-in theatre owners to allow moviegoers to locate authentic drive-ins near them.)

A highlight of the Drive-In HorrorFest will be the 3rd annual World Drive-In Movie Festival and Jamboree hosted by Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl at the West Wind Drive-In Theatre in Las Vegas. Legendary director and producer Roger Corman will be the Jamboree’s guest of honor. Special screenings will include a Roger Corman Film Festival, the World Drive-In Movie Festival, and a Sleepaway Camp 40th Birthday Party with a cast and crew reunion of the 1983 cult classic, followed by a dusk-to-dawn marathon of all four Sleepaway Camp movies, hosted by Joe Bob and Darcy. The three day event will feature concerts, vendors, bands, food trucks, and a Sunday night sleepover. Joe Bob, Darcy and special guests will be available for autograph signings, meet-and-greets, and photo ops. Info and tickets at joebobsjamboree.com



Movies and activities vary widely by location. For a full listing of locations and screenings, visit www.authenticdriveins.com