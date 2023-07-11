UFO Moviez and Qube Cinema to Create Joint Ventures for Advertising and Content Services

UFO Moviez India and Qube Cinema Technologies have announced their intention to forge a strategic alliance, proposing two equal partnership joint ventures aimed at bolstering industry recovery. One joint venture will be focused on the commercial monetization and marketing of their combined cinema advertising inventory. The other is set to oversee feature film mastering, localization and content delivery within India and Nepal.

The proposed cinema advertising joint venture will consolidate advertising inventory from both partners for on-screen, off-screen, and the mobile advertising of UFO’s Caravan Talkies vertical. Once operational, the new entity will operate across approximately 6,500 screens, amplifying the visibility of in-cinema advertising as a key advertising medium. Leveraging a larger, unified ad sales team, the venture will seek to broaden its reach for ad sales across various media.

In an effort to streamline operations and increase efficiency, both UFO and Qube also plan to jointly manage content services and delivery, providing a single point of contact for their DCI and Non-DCI mastering, localization, and content delivery needs in India and Nepal.

Mr. Sanjay Gaikwad, the founder and managing director of UFO said, “Both UFO and Qube are in similar businesses, and thus have many similar processes and costs. Going forward, even as both companies continue to compete in the digital cinema market space, it will be our endeavor to optimize common costs and benefit from each others’ best practices in the areas of the two proposed joint ventures. I strongly believe that this strategic alliance will lead to better services and market offerings to producers, distributors, exhibitors and advertisers, thus providing benefits to all stakeholders in the cinema value chain. A common advertising platform will provide significantly improved reach to advertisers and enable faster growth going forward.”

Mr. Senthil Kumar, the co-founder of Qube added, “In forging this strategic alliance, we are responding with resilience and innovation to the unprecedented challenges our industry has faced in the recent past. I firmly believe that by harnessing the power of technology and combining our strengths, Qube and UFO can fundamentally transform the way we serve our industry stakeholders, including producers, distributors, exhibitors, and advertisers. Our unified effort aims to revitalize cinema, deliver more effective advertising platforms, streamline content delivery, and ultimately, foster growth and vibrancy in the industry. Technology stands at the heart of this transformation, enhancing our capabilities and paving the way for a more efficient, responsive, and resilient cinema sector. Together, we can and will create a brighter future for cinema.”