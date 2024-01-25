Ukraine’s Multiplex Enhances Operations with the Adoption of CinemaNext TMS

Courtesy of CinemaNext

Multiplex UA, the largest chain of cinemas in Ukraine, is set to enhance its cinema operations using software tools from CinemaNext, including its Theatre Management System (TMS). Under the agreement, the CinemaNext TMS and related circuit management software will be deployed across Multiplex UA’s network, comprising 28 cinemas and 141 auditoriums in Ukraine’s major cities.

Founded in 2004 by PJSC Multiplex-Holding (Kyiv), Multiplex UA actively supports and invests in the development of Ukrainian cinema. With a strong presence across Ukraine, Multiplex UA is known for its unique flavors of popcorn bar products, selfie-friendly interior design, and the inclusion of premium formats such as IMAX and ScreenX. The CinemaNext TMS facilitates centralized oversight and scheduling and also offers benefits such as smart management of equipment to help power and cost savings.

Gerrit Doorn, the regional manager for Nordics and Eastern Europe at CinemaNext, stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Multiplex UA, a key player in Ukraine’s vibrant cinema industry. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and supporting Ukraine as it continues to grow. Our TMS and suite of solutions are designed to empower cinemas with the latest technologies, ensuring a seamless and superior cinematic experience for moviegoers.”

The TMS will be rolled out by CinemaNext’s Ukrainian team, with head Max Kuras commenting, “We look forward to contributing to Multiplex UA’s continued success in the Ukrainian market, with the need for cinema stronger than ever before.”

Multiplex UA Chief Transformation Officer, Pyotr Svyshchov, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Deploying CinemaNext’s innovative solutions aligns perfectly with our vision of offering top-notch cinematic experiences to our patrons. We look forward to leveraging these technologies to stay at the forefront of the industry.”