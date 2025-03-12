U.K.’s Everyman Cinema Opens New Luxury Location in West London

Photo courtesy Everyman Cinema

U.K. exhibitor Everyman Cinema, which brings luxury cinema experiences to moviegoers in England, Scotland, and Wales, has announced that its 48th location will open its doors on Thursday, March 27. Located in The Brentford Project, a waterside development in West London, Everyman Brentford boasts 225 seats across three screens as well as a lounge with a full cocktail bar offering a selection of speciality wines, beers, cocktails, and non-alcoholic drinks. Orders from the food menu—which includes high-end burgers, pizza, and ice cream sundaes—can be delivered directly to customers in the auditoriums.

Everyman is offering complimentary screenings of popular new releases—including Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Conclave, The Alto Knights, and Mickey 17—to celebrate its opening weekend. The exclusive screenings will take place from Thursday 27 March through to Sunday 30 March; and more details and tickets can be found online at everymancinema.com/everyman-brentford/.

A new tier of Everyman’s membership program—called the Brentford Founder Membership—is available for a limited time exclusively at the new theater. Founder Members at Brentford will receive complimentary popcorn for their first year, plus a unique Founder Members card that isn’t available anywhere else. As an added perk during Everyman Brentford’s first year, Founder Members who purchase two glasses of wine will have their order upgraded to include a full bottle.