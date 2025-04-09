‘Unholy Trinity’ M3GAN, ANNABELLE, and MA to be Re-Released for Blumhouse’s Halfway to Halloween Film Festival

Courtesy of Blumhouse

Blumhouse is bringing an unholy trinity – M3GAN, Annabelle, and MA – back to theaters nationwide, for one night only over three consecutive weeks, to headline its annual Halfway to Halloween Film Festival, which is expanding nationwide for its second year.

The festival, part of Blumhouse’s 15th anniversary year, kicks off Friday, April 30th with M3GAN back on the big screen – but with a killer new tech twist: Blumhouse is teaming with Meta to bring to life Meta’s second screen experience, Movie Mate for the first time in theaters across the country. As fans interact with the M3GAN chat bot in theaters, they will receive never-before-seen content, trivia, and behind the scenes info on the film in real time. It’s the perfect time to get reacquainted before Universal Pictures’ M3GAN 2.0, from Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, arrives in theaters June 27th.

Audiences can see their favorite Blumhouse and Atomic Monster films back in theaters, and the festival will also include sneak peeks, exclusive recorded messages from directors and talent from the films, and surprise special appearances in select markets. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 9th at 9AM PT for the following films:

Wednesday, April 30 – M3GAN

Wednesday, May 7 – Annabelle

Wednesday, May 14 – MA

Movie Mate is only available to moviegoers who are in a theater, and works by DM’ing the Instagram account @M3GAN account to start the experience. The entire experience is designed to leverage Meta’s capabilities to augment and level up the “second screen” viewing experience aimed at generating excitement ahead of the release of M3GAN 2.0 on June 27th. Plus, Fandango is offering a BOGO ticket offer for M3GAN fans to rewatch the original as part of their ‘Don’t Go Alone’ horror series.

Learn more about this year’s Halfway to Halloween Film Festival here: www.HalfwayToHalloweenTickets.com, and be sure to check back as more showtimes are added.

“The question we always ask ourselves is why can’t every day be Halloween? So Halfway to Halloween brings us one step closer, and I couldn’t be happier that this year we are going nationwide,” said Jason Blum, the founder and chief executive officer of Blumhouse. “In that same spirit of trying new things, we’re excited to give M3GAN fans an all-new experience in theaters from the team from Meta.”

“We are excited to continue our longstanding history of innovation in the theatrical space with our friends at Universal Pictures,” said Omar Zayat, group lead entertainment, tech, travel & gaming, and auto at Meta. “The M3GAN in-theatre Movie Mate is a first-to-market moviegoer experience. We are happy to introduce filmgoers to it by way of Instagram Direct and Click-to-Messenger Ads. We are thrilled to be working with Universal Pictures and Blumhouse to deliver rich experiences designed to get audiences back into theaters.”