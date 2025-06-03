UNIC and Boxoffice Pro Announce Fourth Edition of GIANTS OF EXHIBITION: EUROPE

Photo courtesy ODEON

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the trade body representing cinema operators across 39 European territories, and Boxoffice Pro, the world’s leading trade publication covering the global theatrical exhibition industry, today published the fourth edition of the Giants of Exhibition: Europe listing, ranking the Top 50 European cinema groups by screen count.

All of those included on this year’s Giants of Exhibition: Europe list will be recognised at a ceremony taking place on Tuesday 17 June in Barcelona during CineEurope, the biggest and longest-running convention dedicated to cinema operators in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

After successful editions over the last three years, UNIC has renewed its partnership in 2025 with Boxoffice Pro for this fourth iteration of Giants of Exhibition: Europe, each group or company’s ranking being determined by its total screen count in Europe as of 31 December 2024.

In the lead in this year’s ranking is ODEON Cinemas Group, the UK-based European subsidiary of AMC Theatres, with over 2,300 screens across the UK and Ireland, Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

The top five is rounded out by Cineworld Group (UK), Vue (UK), Pathé Cinémas (France) and CGR (France).

Each of the top four circuits have a multi-national European presence of over 1,200 screens across the region, whereas CGR, which has entered the top five for the first time, is the only company in the top positions currently operating in only one territory, with over 700 screens.

UNIC and Boxoffice Pro would also like to highlight the winner of the “Fastest Moving Giant Award”, France’s Cineville, which saw a 18.3% increase in its screen number, adding almost 30 screens during the year, and the two “Breakthrough Giant Award” winners, given to circuits that have broken into the Top 50 this year for the first time: Artesiete (Spain) and CineWest (France).

Welcoming today’s announcement, UNIC President Phil Clapp said:

“On behalf of all UNIC members, I would like to congratulate each company featured in this, the fourth edition of our Giants of Exhibition: Europe ranking, celebrating the biggest cinema operators in Europe. This year’s Top 50 again celebrates the diversity of the European exhibition community, representing over 18,600 screens and 2,300 venues. With companies headquartered in 21 countries and operating in 38 European territories, this ranking demonstrates the strength of the European cinema industry. 11 groups are present in three or more countries, confirming their role as key regional or European players. And this year’s edition, which sees 22 circuits climbing the ranks and 17 holding steady, also amply demonstrates the resilience and dynamism of the European exhibition sector.”

“We’re proud to partner with UNIC once again to bring you the fourth edition of Giants of Exhibition: Europe in 2025”, said Malcolm MacMillan, EVP Exhibitor Relations for The Boxoffice Company, “This list exists first and foremost to celebrate the scale, ambition, and resilience of the European cinema industry—even in the face of significant challenges in recent years. It’s also an opportunity to spotlight the rising stars—the Breakthrough and Fastest Moving Giants—who are making bold moves and shaping the future of the market. Our sincere congratulations to everyone featured in this year’s Top 50 Giants.”

This year’s Giants of Exhibition: Europe list includes circuits operating in 38 different markets across the region. The breakdown by country sees the UK as the territory where most circuits are headquartered, representing 6,981 screens in 801 locations. France is the second most represented country, with circuits representing 3,470 screens in 381 locations. This is followed by Russia*, Spain (1,228 screens/130 locations), Germany (1,151 screens/165 locations), Turkey (868 screens/109 locations).

This year’s full ranking of the Giants of Exhibition: Europe is included below.

2025 Giants of Exhibition: Europe

1. ODEON Cinemas Group (United Kingdom)

Corporate Parent: AMC Theatres (United States)

Screens: 2,348

Locations: 267

European Brands: Cinesa, Filmstaden, Finnkino, ODEON, UCI

European Markets: Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, U.K. and Ireland

2. Cineworld Group (United Kingdom)

Screens: 2,110

Locations: 218

European Brands: Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse

European Markets: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, U.K.

3. Vue International (United Kingdom)

Screens: 1,964 [↑ 2%]

Locations: 224

European Brands: CinemaxX, CinemaxX VUE, MultiKino, The Space Cinemas, Vue

European Markets: Denmark, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, U.K. & Ireland

4. Pathé Cinémas (France)

Screens: 1,271 [↑ 1%]

Locations: 124

European Brands: Pathé

European Markets: Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland

5. CGR (France)

Screens: 710

Locations: 74

6. Kinepolis (Belgium)

Screens: 678 [↑ 1.5%]

Locations: 63

European Markets: Belgium, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland

7. Paribu Cineverse (Turkey)

Screens: 633

Corporate Parent: CJ CGV (South Korea)

Locations: 77

8. Russian Cinema Chain (Russia)

9. UGC (France)

Screens: 595

Locations: 57

European Markets: Belgium, France

10. Cineplex (Germany)

Screens: 577 [↑ 1%]

Locations: 89

11. Yelmo Cines (Spain)

Corporate Parent: Cinépolis (Mexico)

Screens: 530 [↑ 2%]

Locations: 52

12. Cineplexx (Austria)

Screens: 425

Locations: 62

European Markets: Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia

13. Omniplex (Ireland)

Screens: 360 [↑ 5%]

Locations: 44

European Markets: U.K. and Ireland

14. Cinestar (Germany)

Corporate Parent: Event Cinemas (Australia)

Screens: 329

Locations: 44

15. Helios (Poland)

Screens: 304

Locations: 54

16. Ocine (Spain)

Screens: 277 [↑ 6%]

Locations: 30

European Brands: Ocine, Monciné

European Markets: France, Spain

17. Megarama (France)

Screens: 264 [↑ 9%]

Locations: 33

European Markets: France, Spain

18. Nordisk Film Cinemas (Denmark)

Screens: 261

Locations: 47

European Markets: Denmark, Norway, Sweden

19. Russia Cinema Chain (Russia)

20. Russia Cinema Chain (Russia)

21. Svenska Bio (Sweden)

Screens: 241 [↑ 0.5%]

Locations: 57

European Brands: Biograf Kompaniet, BioRex, Svenska Bio

European Markets: Denmark, Finland, Sweden

22. Cinemas NOS (Portugal)

Screens: 218 [↑ 2%]

Locations: 31

23. National Amusements (United Kingdom)

Corporate Parent: National Amusements (United States)

Screens: 214

Locations: 16

European Brands: Showcase Cinemas

24. mk2 (France)

Screens: 197 [↑ 0.5%]

Locations: 22

European Brands: mk2, Cinesur

European Markets: France, Spain

25. Blitz CineStar (Croatia)

Screens: 179

Locations: 28

European Brands: CineStar Cinemas, VCin

European Markets: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Serbia

26. Everyman Cinemas (United Kingdom)

Screens: 164 [↑ 5.5%]

Locations: 47

27. IMC (Ireland)

Screens: 160

Locations: 21

European Markets: U.K. and Ireland

28. (TIE) Multiplex (Ukraine)

Screens: 158 [↑ 5%]

Locations: 27

28. (TIE) Cineville (France)

Screens: 158 [↑ 18.3%]

Locations: 20

30. Russian Cinema Chain (Russia)

31. (TIE) Russian Cinema Chain (Russia)

31. (TIE) Odeon Multicines (Spain)

Screens: 152 [↑ 5%]

Locations: 16

33. Kinopolis (Germany)

Screens: 149

Locations: 18

34. Cinemapink (Turkey)

Screens: 145

Locations: 20

35. Russian Cinema Chain

36. Grand Écran (France)

Screens: 104 [↑ 18.2%]

Locations: 14

37. Unión Cine Ciudad (Spain)

Screens: 100 [↑ 1%]

Locations: 12

38. (TIE) Light Cinemas (United Kingdom)

Screens: 99 [↑ 2%]

Locations: 13

38. (TIE) CineStar (Czech Republic)

Screens: 99

Locations: 13

40. Filmpalast (Germany)

Screens: 96

Locations: 14

41. Apollo Cinema (Estonia)

Screens: 93 [↑ 6.5%]

Locations: 19

European Markets: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

42. Cinemax (Slovakia)

Screens: 91

Locations: 16

European Markets: Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia

43. Cinemarine (Turkey)

Screens: 90 [↑ 10%]

Locations: 12

European Markets: Turkey, Kosovo

44. CineWest (France)

Screens: 86

Locations: 13

45. (TIE) Giometti Cinema (Italy)

Screens: 85 [↑ 5%]

Locations: 12

45. (TIE) Cines ACEC (Spain)

Screens: 85

Locations: 9

45. (TIE) NOE Cinémas (France)

Screens: 85 [↑ 8%]

Locations: 24

48. Artesiete (Spain)

Screens: 84

Locations: 11

49. (TIE) Blue Cinema (Switzerland)

Screens: 82

Locations: 9

49. (TIE) Reel Cinemas (United Kingdom)

Screens: 82 [↑ 5%]

Locations: 16