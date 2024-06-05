UNIC and Boxoffice Pro Reveal Third Edition Of “Giants Of Exhibition: Europe”

Barcelona image courtesy Adobe Stock

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the trade body representing the interests of cinema operators across 39 European territories, and Boxoffice Pro, the world’s leading trade publication covering the global theatrical exhibition industry, today published the third edition of the Giants of Exhibition: Europe listing, ranking the top 50 European cinema groups by screen count.

A ceremony honouring the circuits will take place on Tuesday 18 June in Barcelona during CineEurope, the biggest and longest-running convention dedicated to cinema operators in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After two successful editions in 2022 and 2023, UNIC renewed its partnership with Boxoffice Pro for this third iteration of Giants of Exhibition: Europe, each group or company’s ranking being determined by its total screen count in Europe as of 31 December 2023.

Once again in the lead of this year’s ranking is ODEON Cinemas Group, the UK-based European subsidiary of AMC Theatres, with over 2,400 screens across the UK and Ireland, Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden.

The top four is rounded out by Cineworld Group (UK), Vue (UK), and Pathé Cinémas (France).

Each of the top four circuits on this year’s list have a multi-national European presence of over 1,200 screens across the region.

UNIC and Boxoffice Pro would also like to highlight the winner of the “Fastest Moving Giant Award”, Ireland’s Omniplex, which jumped from 265 screens in last year’s ranking to 342 this year, and the three “Breakthrough Giant Award” winners, given to circuits that have broken into the Top 50 ranking this year for the first time: Cines ACEC (Spain), Reel Cinemas (UK), and NOE Cinémas (France).

Welcoming today’s announcement, UNIC President Phil Clapp said:

“On behalf of all UNIC members, I would like to congratulate each company featured in this third edition of Giants of Exhibition: Europe ranking, celebrating the biggest cinema operators in Europe.

This year’s Top 50 again celebrates the diversity of the European exhibition community, representing over 19,200 screens and 2,600 venues. With headquarters based in 21 countries and operating in 38 European territories, this ranking demonstrates the strength of the European cinema industry. Eleven groups are present in three or more countries, confirming their role as key regional or European players.”

“I am thrilled to present the third edition of the Giants of Exhibition: Europe listing., added Julien Marcel, CEO of The Boxoffice Company. “This ranking vividly celebrates the diversity and dynamism of the European cinema landscape. Each year, we witness remarkable movement and changes within our industry, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of cinema groups across Europe. I extend a special shoutout to both the newcomers and the fastest-moving groups in this edition, whose achievements highlight the continuous growth and evolution of our vibrant sector. Congratulations to all the ranked cinema groups for their contributions to the theatrical experience.”

This year’s Giants of Exhibition: Europe list includes circuits operating in 38 different markets across the region. The breakdown by country sees France as the territory with the highest number of Top 50 circuits operating (10), followed by the UK and Spain, with nine circuits. Six of the top 50 companies operate in Germany, and four in Turkey, Ireland and Italy. The other territories featured in the list are: Portugal, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, Belgium, Kosovo and Romania with three circuits each; Croatia, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Lithuania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia with two circuits; followed by Austria, Estonia, Ukraine, Slovenia, North Macedonia, Albania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Latvia, Bulgaria, Armenia, Greece and Montenegro, with one circuit in each country.

UNIC and Boxoffice Pro’s corporate parent, The Boxoffice Company, have jointly agreed not to include the names and screen counts of the Russian companies that would otherwise have featured in the Top 50.

This year’s full ranking of the Giants of Exhibition: Europe is included below.

GIANTS OF EXHIBITION: EUROPE

Ranking the Top 50 Exhibition Circuits in Europe by Screen Count

1. ODEON Cinemas Group (United Kingdom)

Corporate Parent: AMC Theatres (US)

Screens: 2,409 – Locations: 274

European Brands: Cinesa, Filmstaden, Finnkino, ODEON, UCI

European Markets: Finland, Germany, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, UK, Ireland

2. Cineworld Group (United Kingdom)

Screens: 2,232 – Locations: 233

European Brands: Cinema City, Cineworld, Picturehouse

European Markets: Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, UK

3. Vue (United Kingdom)

Screens: 1,926 – Locations: 223

European Brands: CinemaxX, CinemaxX VUE, MultiKino, The Space Cinema, Vue

European Markets: Denmark, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, UK, Ireland

4. Pathé Cinémas (France)

Screens: 1,259 – Locations: 122

European Brands: Pathé

European Markets: Belgium, France, Netherlands, Switzerland

5. Paribu Cineverse (Turkey)

Corporate Parent: CJ CGV (South Korea)

Screens: 717 – Locations: 85

European Brands: Paribu Cineverse (previously Cinemaximum)

6. CGR Cinémas (France)

Screens: 710 – Locations: 74

European Brands: CGR Cinémas

7. Kinepolis (Belgium)

Screens: 668 – Locations: 63

European Brands: Kinepolis

European Markets: Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland

8. Russian Cinema Chain

9. UGC (France)

Screens: 595 – Locations: 57

European Brands: UGC

European Markets: Belgium, France

10. Cineplex (Germany)

Screens: 571 – Locations: 91

European Brands: Cineplex

11. Cine Yelmo (Spain)

Corporate Parent: Cinépolis (Mexico)

Screens: 518 – Locations: 51

European Brands: Cine Yelmo

12. Russian Cinema Chain

13. Cineplexx (Austria)

Screens: 440 – Locations: 64

European Brands: Cineplexx

European Markets: Albania, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia

14. CineStar (Germany)

Corporate Parent: Event Cinemas (Australia)

Screens: 356 – Locations: 45

European Brands: CineStar

15. Omniplex (Ireland)

Screens: 342 – Locations: 43

European Brands: Omniplex

European Markets: Ireland, UK

16. Helios (Poland)

Screens: 304 – Locations: 54

European Brands: Helios

17. Nordisk Film Cinemas (Denmark)

Screens: 261 – Locations: 46

European Brands: Nordisk Film Cinemas

European Markets: Denmark, Norway, Sweden

18. Ocine (Spain)

Screens: 260 – Locations: 29

European Brands: Ocine, Monciné

European Markets: France, Spain

19. Russian Cinema Chain

19. Russian Cinema Chain

21. Svenska Bio (Sweden)

Screens: 240 – Locations: 57

European Brands: Biografkompaniet, BioRex, Svenska Bio

European Markets: Denmark, Finland, Sweden

21. Megarama (France)

Screens: 240 – Locations: 30

European Brands: Megarama

European Markets: France, Spain

23. National Amusements (UK)

Corporate Parent: National Amusements (US)

Screens: 215 – Locations: 16

European Brands: Showcase Cinemas

24. Cinemas NOS (Portugal)

Screens: 214 – Locations: 30

European Brands: Cinemas NOS

25. Mk2 (France)

Screens: 196 – Locations: 22

European Brands: Mk2, CineSur

European Markets: France, Spain

26. Blitz CineStar (Croatia)

Screens: 182 – Locations: 28

European Brands: CineStar Cinemas, VCin

European Markets: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Serbia

27. Russian Cinema Chain

28. CinemaPink (Turkey)

Screens: 169 – Locations: 24

European Brands: CinemaPink

29. IMC (Ireland)

Screens: 160 – Locations: 21

European Brands: IMC Cinemas

European Markets: UK, Ireland

30. Everyman Cinemas (UK)

Screens: 155 – Locations: 46

European Brands: Everyman Cinemas

31. Russian Cinema Chain

32. Multiplex (Ukraine)

Screens: 150 – Locations: 26

European Brands: Multiplex

33. Kinopolis (Germany)

Screens: 149 – Locations: 18

European Brands: Kinopolis

34. Odeon Multicines (Spain)

Screens: 144 – Locations: 15

European Brands: Odeon Multicines

35. Russian Cinema Chain

36. Cineville (France)

Screens: 129 – Locations: 17

European Brands: Cineville

37. Union Cine Ciudad (Spain)

Screens: 99 – Locations: 11

European Brands: Union Cine Ciudad

37. CineStar (Czech Republic)

Screens: 99 – Locations: 13

European Brands: CineStar

39. The Light Cinemas (United Kingdom)

Screens: 97 – Locations: 13

European Brands: The Light Cinemas

40. Filmpalast (Germany)

Screens: 96 – Locations: 14

European Brands: Filmpalast

41. Cinemax (Slovakia)

Screens: 91 – Locations: 16

European Brands: Cinemax

European Markets: Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia

42. Apollo Cinemas (Estonia)

Screens: 87 – Locations: 17

European Brands: Apollo Cinemas

European Markets: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

43. Cines ACEC (Spain)

Screens: 86 – Locations: 10

European brands: Cines ACEC

44. Grand Ecran (France)

Screens: 85 – Locations: 11

European brands: Grand Ecran

45. Blue Cinema (Switzerland)

Screens: 82 – Locations: 9

European Brands: Blue Cinema

46. Cinemarine (Turkey)

Screens: 81 – Locations: 10

European Brands: Cinemarine

European Markets: Turkey, Kosovo

46. Avşar Sinema (Turkey)

Screens: 81 – Locations: 9

European Brands: Avsar Sinema

46. Giometti Cinema (Italy)

Screens: 81 – Locations: 11

European Brands: Giometti Cinema

46. Cineplace (Portugal)

Corporate Parent: Orient Cinemas (Brazil)

Screens: 81 – Locations: 13

European Brands: Cineplace

50. Reel Cinemas (United Kingdom)

Screens: 78 – Locations: 15

European Brands: Reel Cinemas

50. NOE Cinémas (France)

Screens: 78 – Locations: 23

European Brands: NOE Cinémas