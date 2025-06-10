UNIC/Coca-Cola Announce Odeon Cinemas Group and Pathé Cinémas France as the Joint Winners of CineEurope 2025’s UNIC/Coca-Cola Retail Award

Pathé Cinémas France and Odeon Cinemas Group have been announced as the joint winner of CineEurope 2025’s Retail Award. The award, initially introduced by Coca-Cola at the 2024 edition of CineEurope, recognizes and celebrates the excellence and business importance of retail to cinema Exhibition.

For 2025, Coca-Cola has partnered with UNIC to present the UNIC/Coca-Cola Retail Award. A new selection process welcomed entries from cinema exhibition across Europe, resulting in 4 finalists going through to final judging: Notorious Cinemas, Odeon Cinemas Group, Pathé Cinémas France, and Village Cinemas. This year’s judging panel consists of Nicola Knight (Head of Away from Home Insight, Institute of Grocery Distribution), Malcolm MacMillan (Managing Director, UK. EVP Exhibitor Relations, Boost, The Boxoffice Company), and Sonia Ragone (Industry Relations & Research Manager, UNIC).

Of the four finalists, Pathé Cinémas France and Odeon Cinemas Group both received equal scores from the judging panel. While the entries differed in approach, both were deemed equally outstanding, warranting the decision to honor the companies as joint winners. Pathé Cinémas France’s submission was their innovative and elegant Popcorn Bar at the Pathé Café at Pathé Palace in Paris, while Odeon Cinemas Group wins for their omnichannel digital food and beverage sales program.

Welcoming the announcement of the awards, Laura Houlgatte, UNIC CEO, said: “Congratulations to this year’s awardees, whose outstanding contribution and dedication to excellence in retail concepts are a source of inspiration – bravo!”

Nick Gault, Senior Director, Away From Home Customers for Coca-Cola Europe, said: “Congratulations to all participants in this year’s UNIC/Coca-Cola Retail Award. We were delighted with the quality of entries across Europe and that they came from small and large operators. We welcome this opportunity to showcase and promote excellence in cinema retail.”

Andrew Sunshine, President of The Film Expo Group, added: “We are thrilled to honor these two exhibitors and recognize their exceptional retail achievements this year.”