UNIC Launches Ninth Edition of the Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme

The International Union of Cinemas (UNIC), the European cinema trade group, today launched the ninth edition of its Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme, a 12-month mentoring scheme for women in cinema.

As a result, another cohort of talented female cinema professionals—fourteen this year—will get an exclusive opportunity to learn, enjoy networking opportunities and receive career advice from outstanding women executives from across the cinema landscape, each recognized for their leadership and business successes.

The program remains UNIC’s flagship initiative to help address the gender imbalance at senior levels of the industry and works to encourage and empower female professionals as the industry looks to realize its full potential. The 2025/26 edition welcomes the following key female leaders and rising female professionals from the cinema exhibition landscape, representing 12 countries and 27 companies:

Mentors

Clarissa Bergh, Managing Director, Lillehammer Kino, Norway

Managing Director, Lillehammer Kino, Norway Grainne Clarke , Head of Corporate Sales & Partnerships, Cineworld Cinemas, UK

, Head of Corporate Sales & Partnerships, Cineworld Cinemas, UK Mariam El Bacha , Independent Cinema Expert EMEA, Denmark

, Independent Cinema Expert EMEA, Denmark Beatrice Flammini , Senior Vice President Government and Regulatory Affairs, NBCUniversal, Belgium

, Senior Vice President Government and Regulatory Affairs, NBCUniversal, Belgium Laura Fumagalli , Head of Marketing and Events, ARCADIA Cinema

, Head of Marketing and Events, ARCADIA Cinema Sabine Goldie-Auger , Retail Director, Pathé Cinémas, France

, Retail Director, Pathé Cinémas, France Ruth Hinton , Group Head of Customer Experience and Insights, Vue, UK

, Group Head of Customer Experience and Insights, Vue, UK Mary Kouinoglou , Senior Vice President, Theatrical, EMEA Licensees, Sony Pictures, UK

, Senior Vice President, Theatrical, EMEA Licensees, Sony Pictures, UK Anna Marsh , CEO, StudioCanal, France

, CEO, StudioCanal, France Finola McLoughlin , Executive Director, EMEA Theatrical Distribution, Warner Bros Pictures Group, UK

, Executive Director, EMEA Theatrical Distribution, Warner Bros Pictures Group, UK Katarina Nyman , Country Manager & Director of Film Distribution, Nordisk Film, Finland

, Country Manager & Director of Film Distribution, Nordisk Film, Finland Anna Paprocka , Head of Programming, Regent Street Cinema, UK

, Head of Programming, Regent Street Cinema, UK Mette Schramm , Cinema Manager / CEO / Owner, Reprise Teatret, Empire Bio & Reel Pictures, Denmark

, Cinema Manager / CEO / Owner, Reprise Teatret, Empire Bio & Reel Pictures, Denmark Suzie Welch, Managing Director UKI & Group Chief People Officer, Odeon Cinemas Group, UK

Mentees

Ann Karin Atterås , Cinema Manager, Voss Kino, Norway

, Cinema Manager, Voss Kino, Norway Koyin Awomolo , Account Manager, Harkness Screens, UK

, Account Manager, Harkness Screens, UK Patricia Cüppers , Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Yorck-Kino GmbH, Germany

, Senior Digital Marketing Manager, Yorck-Kino GmbH, Germany Nena Loncar , Client Insights Manager, Comscore, UK

, Client Insights Manager, Comscore, UK Katrin Mathe-Cotillon , Senior Manager Theatrical Marketing EMEA, Crunchyroll, France

, Senior Manager Theatrical Marketing EMEA, Crunchyroll, France Oanh Nguyenova , Commercial and Business Development Manager, Gruvi, Portugal

, Commercial and Business Development Manager, Gruvi, Portugal Paola Parini , Junior Manager, Multisala King, Italy

, Junior Manager, Multisala King, Italy Beatriz Romero Fernández-Paniagua , Head of Treasury, Budgeting, and Financial Reporting, Yelmo Cines, Spain

, Head of Treasury, Budgeting, and Financial Reporting, Yelmo Cines, Spain Magda Rotko , Content Curator Lead, Vista Group, Germany

, Content Curator Lead, Vista Group, Germany Elin Svärdendahl , Senior Film Booker, Filmstaden, Odeon Cinemas Group, Sweden

, Senior Film Booker, Filmstaden, Odeon Cinemas Group, Sweden Daniela Tamburrino , Cinema Manager, Lucisano Media Group, Italy

, Cinema Manager, Lucisano Media Group, Italy Lesley van der Woude , Head of Film Programming UK/US, Rooftop Cinema Club, US

, Head of Film Programming UK/US, Rooftop Cinema Club, US Claire Wyckaert , Marketing Manager – Programs, Barco, Belgium

, Marketing Manager – Programs, Barco, Belgium Samira Zaïbat, Director, The Mouv’, Jolifanto ASBL / European Parliament, Belgium

Welcoming this latest edition of the programme, UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte commented:

“Since its launch in 2017, the programme has evolved into a vibrant and supportive network of over 180 exceptional female professionals. We are continually inspired by their passion, growth, and commitment to shaping a more inclusive future for our industry. A heartfelt thank you to each of these incredible women—and to our dedicated ‘Champions of the Programme’—IMAX Corporation, Vista Group, and Barco—for their ongoing support in helping us build a strong and diverse community of talents. We warmly welcome our new mentees and mentors, and send our sincere congratulations to this year’s graduating cohort! To quote Michelle Obama: “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

Laure Galtier Buettner, UNIC’s Events & Project Manager added:

“As we enter the ninth edition of the programme, it’s inspiring to see how far this community has come—and how much potential lies ahead. Each mentor and mentee brings something unique, and it’s a privilege to support their journey. Together, we are fostering lasting connections and real change across the industry.”