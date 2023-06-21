UNIC Launches Seventh Edition of the Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme

Image Courtesy of UNIC

European cinema trade group UNIC (International Union of Cinemas) today launched the seventh edition of its Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme, a 12-month mentoring scheme for women in cinema exhibition.

Twelve talented female cinema professionals will get an exclusive opportunity to learn, enjoy networking opportunities, and receive career advice from outstanding women executives from across the cinema landscape, each recognized for their leadership and business success.

The programe remains UNIC’s flagship initiative to help address the current gender imbalance at senior levels of the industry and works to encourage and empower female professionals as the industry looks to realize its full potential. The 2023/24 edition welcomes the following key female leaders and rising female professionals from the cinema exhibition landscape, representing 11 countries and 22 companies:

Mentors

Tanya Easterman , Founder, Daiku, UK

, Founder, Daiku, UK Patricia Edeline , Chief Operating Officer and Booking Manager, Sociedad Cinematográfica de Centros Comerciales, Spain

, Chief Operating Officer and Booking Manager, Sociedad Cinematográfica de Centros Comerciales, Spain Christine Eloy , Managing Director, Europa Distribution, Belgium

, Managing Director, Europa Distribution, Belgium Elisabetta Hoch , Regional Operations Manager, UCI Cinemas (Odeon Cinemas Group), Italy

, Regional Operations Manager, UCI Cinemas (Odeon Cinemas Group), Italy Marilyn Iacovissi , Operational & Commercial Director, The Boxoffice Company, France

, Operational & Commercial Director, The Boxoffice Company, France Marta Kowalska , Studio and Integrated Marketing, Director Spain and Portugal, The Walt Disney Studios, Spain

, Studio and Integrated Marketing, Director Spain and Portugal, The Walt Disney Studios, Spain Helen Moss , SVP International Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, USA

, SVP International Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, USA Renate Scheliga , General Manager, Maccs & Numero, Vista Group, Germany & Austria

, General Manager, Maccs & Numero, Vista Group, Germany & Austria Jenny Sidorova , Head of Marketing, DX, Norway

, Head of Marketing, DX, Norway Alina Sigaro , VP EMEA Distribution, Universal Pictures International, UK

, VP EMEA Distribution, Universal Pictures International, UK Delfine Van Boxlaer , Director of Talent and People, Cinionic, Belgium

, Director of Talent and People, Cinionic, Belgium Kristina Warner, VP Global Content Acquisition, D-BOX Technologies, Canada

Mentees

Pia Ardovino , Media & Partnership Manager, The Space Cinema (Vue International), Italy

, Media & Partnership Manager, The Space Cinema (Vue International), Italy Sandra Bakula , International Marketing Manager, Cineplexx, Austria

, International Marketing Manager, Cineplexx, Austria Charline Baudry-Biancarelli , VP Global Marketing and Partnerships Strategy ICE Theaters, France

, VP Global Marketing and Partnerships Strategy ICE Theaters, France Melissa Delft , Senior Manager Business Intelligence, Cinionic, Belgium

, Senior Manager Business Intelligence, Cinionic, Belgium Isabel Garcia , Commercial Director, ACEC Cines, Spain

, Commercial Director, ACEC Cines, Spain Lauren Greene , Business Development Director, EMEA, Movio, UK

, Business Development Director, EMEA, Movio, UK Elena Martinez , Senior Film Booker, Odeon Cinemas Group, UK

, Senior Film Booker, Odeon Cinemas Group, UK Maria Moro , Legal Head, Cine Yelmo, Spain

, Legal Head, Cine Yelmo, Spain Hana Peoples , Film Industry Researcher, Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany

, Film Industry Researcher, Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany Pilar Sierra Artieda , General Secretary, Gremi de Cinemes de Catalunya, Spain

, General Secretary, Gremi de Cinemes de Catalunya, Spain Maria Sweeney , Group Chief Communications Officer, Showtime Group Solutions, Ireland

, Group Chief Communications Officer, Showtime Group Solutions, Ireland Zsófia Varga, Film Programmer, Everyman Group, UK

Welcoming this latest edition of the programme, UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte commented: