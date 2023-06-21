UNIC Launches Seventh Edition of the Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme

European cinema trade group UNIC (International Union of Cinemas) today launched the seventh edition of its Women’s Cinema Leadership Programme, a 12-month mentoring scheme for women in cinema exhibition.
Twelve talented female cinema professionals will get an exclusive opportunity to learn, enjoy networking opportunities, and receive career advice from outstanding women executives from across the cinema landscape, each recognized for their leadership and business success.
The programe remains UNIC’s flagship initiative to help address the current gender imbalance at senior levels of the industry and works to encourage and empower female professionals as the industry looks to realize its full potential. The 2023/24 edition welcomes the following key female leaders and rising female professionals from the cinema exhibition landscape, representing 11 countries and 22 companies:
Mentors
- Tanya Easterman, Founder, Daiku, UK
- Patricia Edeline, Chief Operating Officer and Booking Manager, Sociedad Cinematográfica de Centros Comerciales, Spain
- Christine Eloy, Managing Director, Europa Distribution, Belgium
- Elisabetta Hoch, Regional Operations Manager, UCI Cinemas (Odeon Cinemas Group), Italy
- Marilyn Iacovissi, Operational & Commercial Director, The Boxoffice Company, France
- Marta Kowalska, Studio and Integrated Marketing, Director Spain and Portugal, The Walt Disney Studios, Spain
- Helen Moss, SVP International Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, USA
- Renate Scheliga, General Manager, Maccs & Numero, Vista Group, Germany & Austria
- Jenny Sidorova, Head of Marketing, DX, Norway
- Alina Sigaro, VP EMEA Distribution, Universal Pictures International, UK
- Delfine Van Boxlaer, Director of Talent and People, Cinionic, Belgium
- Kristina Warner, VP Global Content Acquisition, D-BOX Technologies, Canada
Mentees
- Pia Ardovino, Media & Partnership Manager, The Space Cinema (Vue International), Italy
- Sandra Bakula, International Marketing Manager, Cineplexx, Austria
- Charline Baudry-Biancarelli, VP Global Marketing and Partnerships Strategy ICE Theaters, France
- Melissa Delft, Senior Manager Business Intelligence, Cinionic, Belgium
- Isabel Garcia, Commercial Director, ACEC Cines, Spain
- Lauren Greene, Business Development Director, EMEA, Movio, UK
- Elena Martinez, Senior Film Booker, Odeon Cinemas Group, UK
- Maria Moro, Legal Head, Cine Yelmo, Spain
- Hana Peoples, Film Industry Researcher, Alexander von Humboldt Foundation, Germany
- Pilar Sierra Artieda, General Secretary, Gremi de Cinemes de Catalunya, Spain
- Maria Sweeney, Group Chief Communications Officer, Showtime Group Solutions, Ireland
- Zsófia Varga, Film Programmer, Everyman Group, UK
Welcoming this latest edition of the programme, UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte commented:
“Since its launch in 2017, the programme has created a community of more than 120 inspiring female professionals. It’s been immensely rewarding and humbling to witness their empowering journey—we are grateful to all of them for their passion, commitment and trust. There is still a long way to go to achieve full diversity and inclusion in management roles in the industry, and we all need to do our part. Thank you to each one of these fantastic women for their dedication and belief in the transformative power of this programme and to IMAX and Vista Group for their support for in this initiative. Welcome to our new mentees and mentors – what an exciting group of women leaders ready to learn and inspire. May this experience open doors, shatter glass ceilings and forge lasting relationships. And to our graduating cohort—this was only the beginning. Thank you for everything, congratulations and wishing you all the best!”
