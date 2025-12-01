Unique X and Imagica Entertainment Media Services Partner for Cinema Advertising in Japan

Courtesy of Unique X

Unique Digital Limited (Unique X) and Imagica Entertainment Media Services, Inc. (Imagica EMS) have announced a strategic partnership to establish the framework for a collaboration aimed at transforming and developing the cinema advertising business within the Japanese market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Imagica EMS, including its affiliated entities, plans to represent and assist Unique X in offering its suite of products to sales agencies, exhibitors and consumer brands in Japan. The collaboration will initially focus on Unique X’s flagship advertising management solution, AdvertisingAccord (AA), along with its advanced Programmatic and Self-Service Portal modules. This technology is designed to bring new levels of efficiency, optimization, and monetization to the theatrical advertising supply chain.

The partnership will explore the potential for Imagica EMS to represent Unique X’s wider portfolio of cinema-related solutions. This includes the RosettaBridge TMS (theatre management system), part of a comprehensive suite of products that provides powerful tools for film distributors and exhibitors to streamline digital cinema operations and content delivery.

Roger Harris, the chief executive officer of Unique X shared, “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with Imagica EMS and enter the Japanese market with a partner of such prestige, market knowledge and excellence of reputation, we look forward to further expanding our business with Imagica EMS across our portfolio of software solutions.”

Masashi Nakamura, the president and chief executive officer of Imagica EMS said, “This is an exciting collaboration that unites two industry leaders in digital cinema technology and services. By combining Unique X’s best-in-class solutions with our widely trusted cinema services, we can provide new value to the Japanese cinema community—strengthening opportunities for advertisers and enriching the experience for audiences.”