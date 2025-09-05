Unique X Transforms Cinema Operations for Cinesystem with RosettaBridge TMS and Automated Advertising

Courtesy Unique X

Unique X is thrilled to announce an agreement for the circuit-wide deployment of its comprehensive RosettaBridge TMS, RosettaNet CMS, and BaseKey KDM services across all Cinesystem Cinemas in Brazil, featuring seamless integration with Flix Media, Brazil’s premier cinema advertising network.

This implementation delivers operational excellence and automated advertising capabilities, further strengthening Unique X’s commitment to Latin America.

At the heart of this deployment lies the strategic partnership with Flix Media, which leverages Unique X’s Advertising Accord platform for its cinema advertising sales operations, enabling fully automated pre-show advertising playback that eliminates manual scheduling while maximizing revenue opportunities and campaign reliability. This integration represents a significant advancement in cinema advertising automation, positioning Cinesystem at the forefront of Brazil’s exhibition market.

The comprehensive technology suite centers on RosettaBridge TMS (theater management system), which delivers exceptional automated operational workflows by integrating seamlessly with Cinesystem’s POS system and orchestrating every aspect of the show delivery process—from intelligent scheduling and content ingestion to precise screen playback and real-time monitoring.

Supporting this local installation is RosettaNet CMS (circuit management system), providing centralized, circuit-wide control from a single operational hub.

Through RosettaNet, Cinesystem achieves unified management of content, playlists, and scheduling across all locations, delivering enhanced operational efficiency, content consistency, and comprehensive real-time oversight throughout its entire network.

Completing the integrated solution, BaseKey KDM—Unique X’s secure, cloud-based key delivery service—ensures automated and reliable delivery of KDMs to every screen across the circuit, reducing operational risk and streamlining content logistics.

“Partnering with Cinesystem and Flix Media represents an exciting milestone in cinema technology integration,” said Roger Harris, CEO at Unique X. “This deployment not only showcases the exceptional capabilities of RosettaBridge TMS in delivering premium operational experiences, but it also establishes a new standard for seamless advertising integration throughout the region. The collaboration with Flix Media demonstrates how advanced technology partnerships can drive both operational excellence and revenue optimization.”

“Our vision at Cinesystem is to deliver the highest-quality cinema experience for our audiences, and achieving that requires the most advanced operational technology available,” said Marcos Barros, CEO at Cinesystem. “The integration of Unique X’s comprehensive suite of solutions enables us to automate critical processes and efficiently manage our entire circuit from a centralized location. We’re particularly excited about the operational improvements this brings, as well as the revolutionary opportunities for automated pre-show advertising through our partnership with Flix Media that will significantly elevate the overall cinema experience.”

“Flix Media has always been at the forefront of technology and is proud to be a pioneer in Brazil—and one of the first in the world—to integrate its network of more than 2,150 cinema screens for media sales. Having a high-quality automation system enhances our ability to evaluate campaigns more quickly, optimize resources, and deliver accurate reports on the reach of each ad. This evolution further strengthens our mission to connect brands and audiences with efficiency and impact,” concluded Caio Wendel, IT director of Flix Media.