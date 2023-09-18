Universal Crosses $4B Global Box Office in 2023

Over the weekend, Universal Pictures reached $4 billion at the global box office this calendar year.
Their top titles so far this year include:
- April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $1.36B
- July’s Oppenheimer with $912.7M to date
- May’s Fast X with $704.7M
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released in late December 2022 but which earned the majority of its $481.0M in 2023
Universal’s upcoming titles in 2023 include The Exorcist: Believer on October 6, Five Nights at Freddy’s on October 27, Trolls Band Together on November 17, and Migration on December 22.
This marks the fourth time Universal has reached the $4B mark, along with:
- 2015, with Jurassic World, Furious 7, Minions, Pitch Perfect 2, Fifty Shades of Grey, Straight Outta Compton, and Trainwreck
- 2017, with Despicable Me 3, The Fare of the Furious, Get Out, Split, Girls Trip, Fifty Shades Darker, and Sing
- 2018, with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, Halloween, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, and Fifty Shades Freed
