Universal Crosses $4B Global Box Office in 2023

Over the weekend, Universal Pictures reached $4 billion at the global box office this calendar year.

Their top titles so far this year include:

April’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $1.36B

July’s Oppenheimer with $912.7M to date

May’s Fast X with $704.7M

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, released in late December 2022 but which earned the majority of its $481.0M in 2023

Universal’s upcoming titles in 2023 include The Exorcist: Believer on October 6, Five Nights at Freddy’s on October 27, Trolls Band Together on November 17, and Migration on December 22.

This marks the fourth time Universal has reached the $4B mark, along with: