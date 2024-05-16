Universal Pictures Adds Dates for Blumhouse’s FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S 2 and More

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has announced several updates to its upcoming theatrical slate, including the release dates for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

The Woman in the Yard (March 28th, 2025)

The new original horror film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Russell Horsby, Okwui Okpokwasili, Peyton Jackson and Estella Kahiha. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Black Adam $168.1M domestic/$393.4M global, Jungle Cruise $116.9M domestic/$220.8M global), the film is written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak.

Drop (April 11th, 2025)

Producers Michael Bay and Jason Blum and horror director Christopher Landon (2020’s Freaky $9M domestic/$18M global, Happy Death Day 2U $28.1M domestic/$64.6M global, Happy Death Day $55.6M domestic/$125.4M global) bring an original, fast-paced thriller to the screen with Drop. The film stars Meghann Fahy, Brandon Sklenar, Violett Beane Jacob Robinson and Ed Weeks, with a story by Jillian Jacobs & Chris Roach (Fantasy Island $27.3M domestic/$49.4M global, Truth or Dare $41.4M domestic/$95.3M global).

The Black Phone 2 (October 17, 2025)

The phone is ringing again. Following Blumhouse’s 2022 The Black Phone, which earned more than $90.1M domestic and $161.4M worldwide, Universal Pictures has announced the launch of a sinister new franchise with The Black Phone 2. The release has shifted back four months from June to October of 2025. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora all return for the film’s sequel, which will be directed by Scott Derrickson and written by C. Robert Cargill and Derrickson.

M3GAN 2.0 (June 27, 2025)

Shifting from May to June, M3GAN has become an instant horror icon, dancing her way into nightmares worldwide. M3GAN, directed by Gerard Johnstone from a screenplay by Akela Cooper, opened January 6th, 2023 to $30.4M domestically, becoming the biggest opening weekend for a PG-13 horror film since A Quiet Place Part II. M3GAN went on to gross more than $180M at the worldwide box office. The new chapter from arrives from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse next year.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 (December 5, 2025)

Anyone can survive five nights. This time, there will be no second chances. Blumhouse’s box-office horror phenomenon Five Nights at Freddy’s, the highest-grossing horror film of 2023 (despite arriving day-and-date), begins a blood-chilling new chapter of animatronic terrors. Based on Scott Cawthon’s blockbuster game series, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is again directed by Emma Tammi. The original shattered the Blumhouse opening weekend record with $80M and went on to earn $291.4M worldwide.