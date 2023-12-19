Universal Pictures and Syncopy Announce OPPENHEIMER Live in Concert

Courtesy of IMAX, Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures and Syncopy have announced Oppenheimer: Live in Concert, a live concert experience featuring a 53-piece orchestra under the direction of the film’s composer Ludwig Göransson and conducted by Anthony Parnther. The orchestral event for the Christopher Nolan film will take place on Wednesday, January 10th, 2024 at the historic Royce Hall theater on the Westwood campus of UCLA in Los Angeles. Oppenheimer: Live in Concert will also include a special introduction by writer-director-producer Christopher Nolan.

Composer Ludwig Göransson’s instrumental theme from the film, “Can You Hear the Music,” has set streaming records, earning nearly 1.7 billion views on TikTok and has been streamed more than 60 million times across all digital streaming platforms (DSPs). Since the film’s release, the Oppenheimer soundtrack has become the top catalog-selling album for Universal Pictures, with 175 million streams across all DSPs as of December 8th. In November 2023, the film’s music earned three Grammy nominations, for best score soundtrack for visual media, best instrumental composition and best arrangement of an instrumental or a cappella track.

Over the course of his career, Göransson has earned an Academy Award for his music for 2018’s score for Black Panther and an Oscar nomination for the original song “Lift Me Up” from 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Anthony Parnther, who served as conductor for the recording of the Oppenheimer film score, is the music director of the San Bernadino Symphony Orchestra and has a career spanning symphonic, opera, film scores and popular music. He has previously conducted orchestras for major film productions, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Nope.

Doors open at 6pm PDT and the concert begins at 7pm PDT. Tickets are $13 and are available now at roycehall.org.