Universal Pictures Announces the Live-Action Reimagining of HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Will Make its Worldwide Debut at CinemaCon 2025

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures, in collaboration with the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), announced today that CinemaCon 2025 will host the worldwide debut of How to Train Your Dragon, the epic live-action reimagining of the beloved DreamWorks Animation film, written and directed by three-time Oscar nominee and franchise creator Dean DeBlois. The global exhibition community will be the first to experience this new, action-packed summer event film on Wednesday, April 2nd, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, more than two months before it opens in theaters on June 13th.

Hosted by the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), CinemaCon is the world’s premier showcase of theatrical exhibition and will take place March 31–April 3 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“How to Train Your Dragon delivers the perfect blend of blockbuster action, breathtaking visuals and emotional storytelling that defines the ultimate theatrical experience,” said Jim Orr, the president of domestic theatrical distribution at Universal Pictures. “Dean DeBlois has created a stunning live-action reimagining of his film, which honors his beloved animated classic while soaring to spectacular new heights. We’re thrilled to share this film with our exhibition partners first, as they will be instrumental in bringing this extraordinary adventure to audiences worldwide this summer.”

“We are thrilled that Universal Pictures has chosen to showcase this summer blockbuster for the global exhibition community,” said CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser. “This movie promises to be a hit with movie fans of all ages all around the world. Seeing it in your local theater will be an amazing experience, and the global exhibition community is excited to help promote it in the days ahead.”

According to the synopsis, in the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler, reprising his voice role from the animated franchise), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.