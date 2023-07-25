Universal Pictures Debuts First Trailer for THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER and Announces THE EXORCIST: DECEIVER

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Director David Gordon Green is partnering with Blumhouse to resurrect another iconic horror franchise, bringing a new trilogy of chilling films to the big screen. Gordon Green’s Halloween reboot franchise began in 2018 with Halloween $159.3M domestic/$259.9M global, and followed with Halloween Kills $92M domestic/$133.4M global, and Halloween Ends $64M domestic/$104.3M global. Now, exactly 50 years ago this fall, one of the most terrifying horror films in history landed on screens and shocked audiences around the world. This October, on Friday the 13th, a new chapter begins with The Exorcist: Believer.

Since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. When Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront evil. In terror and desperation, he seeks out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil. For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.

The trailer for The Exorcist: Believer premiered exclusively in theaters last weekend on screenings of Universal Pictures’ Oppenheimer. Following today’s online debut of the trailer for The Exorcist: Believer from director David Gordon Green, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have announced they will release the second chapter in the planned horror trilogy, The Exorcist: Deceiver, on Easter weekend, April 18th, 2025.

Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) and Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.), courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler and Green, from a story by Scott Teems, Danny McBride and Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty. The film also stars Ann Dowd, Jennifer Nettles, and Norbert Leo Butz. The film is produced by Jason Blum for Blumhouse and by David Robinson and James G. Robinson for Morgan Creek Entertainment. Universal Pictures presents a Blumhouse/Morgan Creek Entertainment production in association with Rough House Pictures.

Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum), courtesy of Universal Pictures

When The Exorcist, based on the best-selling book by William Peter Blatty, was released, it obliterated box office records to the tune of $193M and with subsequent re-releases, currently stands at $233M domestic/$441.3M global. The film earned 10 Academy Award nominations, becoming the first horror film ever nominated for Best Picture. The film spawned numerous sequels and prequels, including The Exorcist: The Heretic ($30,7M domestic), The Exorcist III ($26M domestic/$39M global), Exorcist: The Beginning ($41,8M domestic/$78,1M global), and Dominion ($251K domestic). In total, the franchise has generated over $330M at the box office.