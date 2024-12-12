Universal Pictures Invites Audiences to Defy Gravity This Christmas with Nationwide Sing-Along Screenings of WICKED

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has announced Christmas Day sing-along screenings of Wicked. More than 1,000 theaters throughout the United States, Canada and select international markets will host interactive sing-along screenings, which will feature on-screen lyrics and a special introduction from stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. The announcement arrives as Wicked continues its record-breaking run, becoming the highest-grossing Broadway musical film adaptation in domestic box-office history. The sing-along screenings will be presented in standard format theaters, with most locations offering multiple showtimes on December 25th. This special presentation will include all the film’s celebrated musical numbers with on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences to join in with the performances that have captivated viewers worldwide.

The film’s soundtrack has also made history, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart. With more than 270 million global streams, it achieved the largest streaming week ever for a stage-to-screen musical film soundtrack and stands as the No. 1 soundtrack debut of the decade. A special sing-along version of the soundtrack will be released digitally on December 20 through Verve Records/Republic Records, coinciding with the theatrical sing-along screenings.

“The overwhelming response to Wicked has been remarkable,” said Jim Orr, the president of domestic theatrical distribution for Universal Pictures. “These sing-along screenings offer fans a unique opportunity to become part of the story they’ve embraced so enthusiastically. There’s something extraordinarily special about experiencing this beloved musical together as a community, and we’re thrilled to create that opportunity this holiday season.”