Universal Pictures Joins Forces with Variety – the Children’s Charity to Launch WICKED Gold Heart Pin Campaign

Images courtesy Universal, Variety the Children's Charity

Variety – the Children’s Charity has partnered with Universal Pictures to create two limited-edition gold heart pins featuring characters Glinda and Elphaba from Universal holiday tentpole Wicked, in theater nationwide on November 22, 2024. The limited-edition collector’s pins are exclusively available through participating exhibition partners and are available starting October 2024 for a minimum donation of $3.00 in movie theaters throughout the U.S. while supplies last. A full list of participating theater locations can be found on www.variety.org.

The pins benefit Variety programs that provide life-changing equipment, services and experiences to children who live with special needs or who endure daily life challenges.

Variety – the Children’s Charity was started 96 years ago to help children with special needs and disadvantages. To date over 50,000,000 children have been assisted around the globe through Variety’s local tents (chapters). Many families cannot afford the critical treatments, equipment and physical therapy sessions required for their children to enjoy an improved and inclusive quality of life. Everyone who purchases a Wicked gold heart pin will directly support the children and their families served by Variety – the Children’s Charity.