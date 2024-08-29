Universal Pictures Sets JURASSIC WORLD REBIRTH for July 2025

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, the enduring Jurassic franchise is set to evolve in a new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth, the official title of the sequel previously announced for Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

With a cast anchored by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali, the new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, air, and sea. The film also stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and is directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $533.5M domestic/$1 billion global) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

According to the synopsis, the film takes place five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humans. Johansson plays covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora’s operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

The film is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers (and of this summer’s blockbuster Twisters.) The film is once again executive produced by Steven Spielberg.

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Jurassic Franchise Recap