Universal Pictures to Unleash THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER a Week Early on October 6th

Angela Fielding (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia Marcum), courtesy of Universal Pictures

Universal Pictures has announced Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer will unleash a week early, moving from Friday, October 12th to Friday, October 6th. The news arrives after an announcement earlier today that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film will arrive in theaters across North America on October 13th. Prior to the official announcement from Universal, Jason Blum of Blumhouse tweeted, “#Exorswift” and later, “Look what you made me do. The Exorcist: Believer moves to 10/6/23. #TaylorWins”

Directed by David Gordon Green, The Exorcist: Believer follows Victor Fielding (Leslie Odom, Jr.), who has raised his daughter Angela (Lidya Jewett) on his own. When Angela and her friend Katherine (Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront evil. In terror and desperation, he seeks out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil. For the first time since the 1973 film, Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn reprises her iconic role as Chris MacNeil, who has been forever altered by what happened to her daughter Regan five decades before.

Gordon Green, Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have announced they will release the second chapter in the planned horror trilogy, The Exorcist: Deceiver, on Easter weekend, April 18th, 2025.