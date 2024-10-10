Universal Pictures’ WICKED First-Day Ticket Sales Soar on Fandango

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Fandango announced today that Universal Pictures’ new cinematic event, Wicked, is now Fandango’s No. 2 first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024, only behind blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The film is also the best PG-Rated first-day ticket pre-seller of 2024 and the No. 3 best PG-Rated first-day ticket pre-seller of all time; only behind the theatrical hits of Frozen II and The Lion King (2019).

To celebrate tickets being on sale, Fandango is offering U.S. fans the chance to win a trip to Oz. Moviegoers who purchase a ticket on Fandango to Wicked will automatically be entered to win a trip to the film’s Los Angeles premiere! When fans buy a ticket to Wicked in IMAX, they will receive an exclusive Wicked Collector’s Pin Pack, which includes a Shiz University pin and an exclusive IMAX pin.

Earlier this week, Fandango piloted a new movie ticket membership program, Fandango Fanclub. For a monthly fee of $9.99, FanClub members will receive one $10 movie ticket promo code per month, waived convenience fees on all ticket purchases, and more perks, such as early access to special bundles and offers. For a limited time, Fandango is also offering ticket buyers who join Fanclub an offer of two free movie tickets after a 7-day free trial, which they can use towards tickets to any movie, including Wicked.



“Fan anticipation for the cinematic masterpiece Wicked is incredibly high for what is set to be a one-of-a-kind must-see theatrical event,” said Jerramy Hainline, executive vice president of Fandango Ticketing. “The success of the film’s first-day ticket sales is a testament to fans’ love for this iconic property, and the off-the-charts appetite to see this beloved story come to life on the big screen.”