Universal Pictures’ WICKED: FOR GOOD is Fandango’s Best PG-Rated Ticket Pre-Seller of All Time and Highest Ticket Pre-Seller of 2025

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Fandango announced today that Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, the epic conclusion to the global cinematic phenomenon, is Fandango’s best PG-Rated ticket pre-seller of all time on the platform, surpassing Beauty and the Beast (2017), Wicked (2024), and Frozen 2, at the same point in the sales cycle. The film is also the highest ticket pre-seller of 2025 surpassing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Superman and Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, at the same point in the sales cycle. Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good arrives in theaters November 21.

Fans can purchase Fandango’s the Wicked: For Good Collector’s Pack, which includes a 24” x 12” exclusive limited-edition sketch poster of Academy Award-winning designer Paul Tazewell’s original costume design, along with a ticket to the film.

Additionally, moviegoers can make a change for good by rounding up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar through Fandango’s Round-Up feature, which will donate the balance to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping empower youth while enhancing moviegoing experiences for members.

“With fans shattering records on Fandango when tickets first went on sale for Wicked: For Good, it was clear that this electrifying finale to the worldwide sensation would soar to the same heights as the first film,” said Jerramy Hainline, the executive vice president of Fandango. “Audiences are in for a true cinematic event as they return to Oz, experiencing it on the biggest screen possible as it was meant to be seen.”