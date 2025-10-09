Universal Pictures’ WICKED: FOR GOOD Shatters Fandango’s Best First-Day Ticket Pre-Seller Records

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

Fandango announced today that Universal Pictures’ cinematic event, Wicked: For Good, is now Fandango’s best first-day ticket pre-seller of 2025, surpassing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, and Superman.

Wicked: For Good now ranks among Fandango’s top 10 best all-time first-day ticket pre-sellers, which includes blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, and others. Additionally, the film is the best PG-Rated first-day ticket pre-seller of all time on the platform, surpassing Frozen, The Lion King, and K-Pop Demon Hunters: Sing-Along Event.

To celebrate tickets being on sale, Fandango debuted a new Big Ticket Interview with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and director Jon M. Chu, discussing the story’s epic conclusion. Additionally, fans can purchase the Wicked: For Good collector’s pack, which includes a 24” x 12” exclusive limited-edition sketch poster of Academy Award-winning designer Paul Tazewell’s original costume design along with a ticket to the film.

Moviegoers can make a change for good by rounding up their movie ticket purchase to the nearest dollar through Fandango’s Round-Up feature, which will donate the balance to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, helping empower youth while enhancing moviegoing experiences for members.

For fans who want to catch up on all things Wicked before the grand finale, Wicked: For Good ticket buyers can get Wicked for $9 on Fandango at Home. Tickets for Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good are on sale now on Fandango!

“With last year’s Wicked breaking records and captivating audiences around the world, it is no surprise that fans are racing to get their tickets to Wicked: For Good,” said Jerramy Hainline the executive vice president of Fandango. “The first film became a true cultural phenomenon bringing new generations into the world of Wicked, and it’s clear that fans can’t wait to see how the story continues on the big screen.”