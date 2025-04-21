UNTIL DAWN Screening Competition to Test the Stamina of Hardcore Horror Fans

Courtesy of Sony Pictures. © 2024 Screen Gems, Inc. and TSG Entertainment II LLC. All Rights Reserved.

In a twisted celebration of the upcoming Screen Gems film Until Dawn, diehard fans in eight U.S. cities will face off in the ultimate horror endurance challenge: stay awake until dawn, through an all-night marathon of the film on repeat. During repeat viewings of the movie, participants are not allowed to doze off, take bathroom breaks, or use their phone, otherwise they’ll be disqualified.

The “Survive Until Dawn” competition kicks off Tuesday, April 22nd at 7pm local time and runs into the early hours of Wednesday, April 23rd at 6:45am local time. Contestants who make it through the night without tapping out will battle until one remains—the last horror junkie standing scores a prize and eternal bragging rights. Participating cities include Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Chicago, Washington D.C., Denver, Atlanta, and Miami.

Until Dawn opens exclusively in North American theaters on April 25th. According to the synopsis, one year after her sister Melanie mysteriously disappears, Clover and her friends head into the remote valley where she vanished in search of answers. Exploring an abandoned visitor center, they find themselves stalked by a masked killer and horrifically murdered one by one…only to wake up and find themselves back at the beginning of the same evening. Trapped in the valley, they’re forced to relive the night again and again – only each time the killer threat is different, each more terrifying than the last. The group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left, and the only way to escape is to survive until dawn.

The film based on the PlayStation Studios video game is directed by David F. Sandberg and stars Ella Rubin, Michael Cimino, Odessa A’zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli, Maia Mitchell, and Peter Stormare.