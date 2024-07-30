USHER: RENDEZVOUS IN PARIS Concert Film Coming to Global Cinemas Beginning September 12

Courtesy of AMC Distribution

Singer, songwriter, dancer and entrepreneur Usher is bringing the ultimate intimate concert experience to theaters this fall. AMC Theatres, Trafalgar Releasing, and Sony Music Vision have announced that Usher: Rendezvous in Paris concert film will arrive in cinemas around the world for a limited run beginning September 12th.

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris incorporates the essence of his landmark cultural phenomenon Vegas residencies. Captured during Paris Fashion week at La Seine Musicale, the film features chart-topping hits including “Yeah!”, “My Boo”, “Love In This Club” and more from Usher’s 30-year career, performed with never-before-seen costumes and state-of-the-art lighting and special effects. In addition to bringing the vibrant live concert experience to screen, Usher is giving audiences a glimpse inside life beyond the stage in the film, which is directed by Anthony Mandler.

Usher: Rendezvous in Paris will screen in 2,000 cinemas worldwide, including approximately 1,000 cinemas in the United States. The film will play at AMC and ODEON locations, and many other locations globally. Worldwide screening details and ticketing will be available at UsherinParis.com on August 6th at 9:00am ET. Fans are encouraged to sign up for further information. Screenings will take place between September 12th – 15th and may vary by location.

The concert film will be released in the U.S. and globally by Trafalgar Releasing, in partnership with AMC Theatres Distribution. AMC and ODEON will provide core marketing support for the film in the U.S. and international markets. Outside of the theatrical release, Sony Music Vision is the distributor of all rights.

“Paris was a special experience for me as an entertainer and for my fans,” said Usher. “I hope those who weren’t able to make it in person get to experience how special it was. As for those of you who were, I hope you experience the show and see what it takes to get there through a different lens.”

“For 30 years Usher has captivated and entertained audiences through his music and concerts. Just a few months ago, he drew rave reviews for his stunning performance in front of 129 million people during the Super Bowl Half Time Show. Bringing his unparalleled concert experience to movie theaters for his fans around the world is a perfect fit for AMC Theatres Distribution,” said Adam Aron, the chairman and chief executive officer of AMC Theatres.

Marc Allenby, the chief executive officer of Trafalgar Releasing, adds, “We are excited to continue our partnership with Sony Music Vision and AMC Theatres Distribution to bring the energy of Usher to movie theater audiences around the world. He is the perfect artist to support our shared vision of creating global experiences around concert films for artists that advance the evolution of the cinema into venues for all forms of entertainment.”