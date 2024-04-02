Ushio Appoints Takabumi Asahi as Chief Executive Officer of Christie

Courtesy of Christie

Christie’s parent company Ushio Inc. has announced the appointment of Takabumi Asahi as chief executive officer of Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. Effective April 1, 2024, Asahi will assume his new role, succeeding Koji Naito.

Asahi joined Ushio in 2017 as deputy general manager and previously held the role of managing executive officer and chief financial officer of Ushio. Previous to Ushio, Asahi worked for Oki Electric Industry, a Japanese information and communications services company, where he acquired global business management experience in various technology fields, including semiconductor, information and telecommunication technology, as well as office automation. Asahi holds an engineering degree from Japan’s Chiba University. Asahi brings over 30 years of experience to the role, with a commitment to moving forward Ushio’s mission to promote the use of light as illumination and energy to support human well-being and societal growth through technology.

“As we work towards our mission of becoming a light solutions company, I am committed to Ushio’s focus on creating businesses with greater social value,” says Takabumi Asahi. “I’m excited to continue Christie’s important work in developing exceptional experiences for its customers and lighting the way to a sustainable, brighter future for everyone.”