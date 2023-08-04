Variety – the Children’s Charity to Launch TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Gold Heart Pin Campaign

Exhibition News • Boxoffice Staff • August 04 2023
Variety the Children's Charity - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - gold heart pin campaign

Variety – the Children’s Charity has partnered with Paramount Pictures to create four limited-edition gold heart pins featuring artwork from the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, now playing in theatres nationwide.

The limited-edition collector’s pins are exclusively available through participating exhibition partners and available now for a minimum donation of $3 in movie theatres throughout the U.S. and in Israel & Great Britain while supplies last. A full list of participating theatre locations in the U.S. can be found on www.usvariety.org and participating international countries at www.variety.org

The pins benefit Variety programs that provide life-changing equipment, services, and experiences to children who live with special needs or who endure daily life challenges.

Variety releases a gold pin tied to one or two films each year. Prior years included:

  • 2022: Avatar: The Way of Water and Minions: The Rise of Gru
  • 2021: The Boss Baby: Family Business
  • 2020: Trolls: World Tour
  • 2019: Mary Poppins Returns
  • 2018: Sherlock Gnomes
  • 2017: Smurfs: The Lost Village
