Variety – the Children’s Charity to Launch TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: MUTANT MAYHEM Gold Heart Pin Campaign

Variety – the Children’s Charity has partnered with Paramount Pictures to create four limited-edition gold heart pins featuring artwork from the film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, now playing in theatres nationwide.
The limited-edition collector’s pins are exclusively available through participating exhibition partners and available now for a minimum donation of $3 in movie theatres throughout the U.S. and in Israel & Great Britain while supplies last. A full list of participating theatre locations in the U.S. can be found on www.usvariety.org and participating international countries at www.variety.org.
The pins benefit Variety programs that provide life-changing equipment, services, and experiences to children who live with special needs or who endure daily life challenges.
Variety releases a gold pin tied to one or two films each year. Prior years included:
- 2022: Avatar: The Way of Water and Minions: The Rise of Gru
- 2021: The Boss Baby: Family Business
- 2020: Trolls: World Tour
- 2019: Mary Poppins Returns
- 2018: Sherlock Gnomes
- 2017: Smurfs: The Lost Village
