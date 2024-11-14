Variety – The Children’s Charity of Southern California to Honor Cinemark’s Wanda Gierhart Fearing

Courtesy of Variety - The Children's Charity of Southern California

Variety – The Children’s Charity of Southern California has announced Wanda Gierhart Fearing as the honoree for this year’s annual Heart of Show Business Luncheon. The event will take place on December 12th at the Skirball Cultural Center celebrating Wanda’s outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry and her commitment to community engagement.

As the executive vice president and global chief marketing and content officer for Cinemark, one of Variety’s biggest and most loved supporters, Wanda leads her team in celebrating the shared, immersive experiences that movie theaters provide. She bridges the content and multi-faceted customer engagement sides of the business, placing moviegoers at the center of all outreach, keenly aware of the memorable and emotional place that movie theaters have in culture. Under her strategic leadership, the Cinemark marketing department has undergone a comprehensive transformation, with data-driven strategies that have propelled the company’s digital and e-commerce capabilities, loyalty program, and driven an impactful brand refresh across both physical and digital spaces. Wanda has led the implementation of these changes across the entire organization, working with multiple departments to put movie lovers at the center of all initiatives.

Wanda is dedicated to empowering her team by fostering an environment of curiosity and continuous learning. She also encourages collaboration and ensures that mentorship remains a cornerstone of her department. Her deep passion for local communities and organizations is evident in her work alongside both internal and external partners as she consistently strives to uplift those around her. Her commitment to excellence and community aligns with the mission of Variety – The Children’s Charity, which supports underprivileged and disadvantaged children in Southern California through grants and programs.

“Wanda’s remarkable achievements in the marketing sector and her dedication to mentorship and community service make her a perfect honoree for this year’s luncheon,” said Steve Bunnell, the president of the board of directors for Variety of Southern California. “We look forward to celebrating her impact on the industry and the lives of children in our community.”

“Wanda’s dedication to philanthropy and community involvement, her passion for creating exceptional customer experiences, and the significant impact she has in advancing our company and industry make her truly deserving of this recognition,” said Sean Gamble, Cinemark’s president and chief executive officer. “Always keeping people and movie lovers at the forefront of her efforts, she has radically transformed how we engage our guests at Cinemark and helped to meaningfully strengthen the cinematic entertainment they enjoy.”

For more information about the event and to secure tickets, please visit www.varietysocal.org/events