Velocity MSC Announces Partnership with Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) to Bring Next-Gen Terrestrial Network to Theaters at CinemaCon

PRNewsfoto/Velocity, A Managed Services Company

Velocity, A Managed Solutions Company (Velocity MSC) announced Monday a partnership with Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC). Under the agreement, Velocity will be the preferred provider to enhance the company’s digital delivery of theatrical content by partnering for terrestrial distribution to cinemas nationwide.

DCDC is a venture formed by Universal Pictures, Warner Bros., AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, and Regal Entertainment Group to deliver feature films, trailers, and special content to cinemas across the country.

The mechanics of content distribution have evolved over the years from physical hard drives shipped by road transport to digital delivery via satellite. While satellite delivery remains crucial in the near future, the industry is moving towards terrestrial distribution, providing operators with immediate access to content, simplified file transfer, and improved download queue management.

As the preferred technology provider for DCDC, Velocity has already started to expand the coalition’s digital distribution capability, by deploying terrestrial broadband solutions in place of physical hard drive delivery currently being used in various satellite-challenged locations.

This next-generation technology will enable point-to-point distribution, allowing operators to have access to real-time delivery reporting and next-gen compliance tools. Over the next few years, this partnership will be looking to upgrade thousands of screens across the U.S. with a terrestrial solution.

“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to provide the industry’s leading content distributor, DCDC, with the innovative digital delivery systems Velocity has become known for,” Velocity MSC’s Chief Commercial Officer Joe Ross said in a press release. “Through this partnership, we will continue our expansion into cinema markets and modernize network connections and asset delivery for our customers.”

“DCDC is committed to providing the most reliable solution at the lowest cost to as much of the industry as possible. Working with Velocity allows us to expand our offering to include a next-generation, terrestrial broadband solution,” DCDC’s Chief Executive Officer Howard Kiedaisch added. “Our partnership is off to a great start, as we’ve already delivered our first major studio title via broadband after only a couple of months.”

Velocity will attend CinemaCon again this year in Las Vegas, April 24 – 27, to meet with exhibition partners to discuss the new terrestrial platform and Velocity’s suite of digital displays, solutions, and services catered toward the cinema industry. Last year at CinemaCon, Velocity introduced its newest proprietary digital signage solution, a seven-foot-tall digital standee.