Vertigo Live Productions, Roc Nation, and Fathom Entertainment to Premiere CHRISTINA AGUILERA: CHRISTMAS IN PARIS for U.S. Audiences In Theaters December 14 and 21

Courtesy Fathom Entertainment

Specialty and event cinema distributor Fathom Entertainment, Vertigo Live Productions, and Roc Nation have announced the domestic theatrical release of Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris (working title), a live celebration marking the 25th anniversary of Aguilera’s beloved holiday album My Kind of Christmas. Directed and executive produced by Emmy Award-winning Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Billie Eilish: Live at the O2) and produced by Next of Kin, the holiday concert film will premiere in the United States for two days only, December 14 and 21, with a special theatrical release to be distributed by Fathom Entertainment.

Shot in Paris before an intimate audience of 250 guests, Christmas in Paris transports viewers to a winter-garden terrace high above the Musée du Quai Branly. Against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower—fashioned into a shimmering Christmas tree—Aguilera delivers an immersive performance with the city skyline as both stage and witness. The film will also contain performance moments from inside The film will also contain performance moments from inside the legendary Parisian venue Crazy Horse, where Aguilera unleashes some of her boldest anthems in a cabaret sequence steeped in the decadence and glamour of Paris nightlife.

Tickets for Christina Aguilera: Christmas in Paris will be available starting November 7 at Fathom Entertainment and participating theater box offices.

