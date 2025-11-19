Village Cinemas Brings the IMAX Experience to Melbourne’s Westfield Fountain Gate

Courtesy Village Cinemas

Melbourne, Australia’s Village Cinema Fountain Gate has announced the addition of a new IMAX with Laser screen at their theater, opening on November 19 with the advanced screening and release of Wicked: For Good.

Wicked: For Good has been digitally remastered specifically for the new system with proprietary IMAX DMR (Digital Re-mastering) technology to take advantage of its increased sharpness, brightness, contrast, color, and other attributes. The process enhances the image frame-by-frame and remixes the soundtrack to transport audiences beyond their seat and into the world of the film.

IMAX with Laser is set apart by its 4K laser projection system featuring a new optical engine and a suite of proprietary IMAX technology that delivers crystal clear images, increased resolution, deeper contrast as well as the most distinct, exotic colors ever available on-screen. The new experience also features next generation IMAX precision sound, delivering greater dynamic range and precision for the ultimate in audio immersion. Stadium seating gives clear vantage points at every seat, and Village Cinemas’ IMAX Premium Pod provides private seating with in-seat service for added comfort and convenience.

Fountain Gate guests can also enjoy exclusive food and beverage options during Wicked: For Good screenings, including a signature Wicked: For Good Baked Alaska and two themed mocktails served in collectible Elphaba and Glinda cups. Limited-edition merchandise featuring custom popcorn containers and drinkware will be available for purchase while stocks last.