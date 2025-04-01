Vista Cloud Continues Expansion with Exhibitor Clients

Vista Cloud, Vista Group’s flagship digital platform, is announcing additional exhibitors in their theater network at CinemaCon 2025.

Vista Cloud has four capabilities: Data Empowerment, Digital Enablement, Moviegoer Engagement, and Operational Excellence. Exhibitors who commit to Operational Excellence, the full cloud offering, will benefit from innovation that includes vital and actionable circuit performance data; efficient sales and ticketing solutions with scalability for blockbuster moments; AI-powered tools that bring personalisation and measurably drive engagement and visitation; and a reliable, secure platform offering advanced cinema management across an entire cinema circuit.

Odeon Cinemas Group, the European arm of AMC Theatres, will transition their UK and European circuits to Operational Excellence, the full Vista Cloud offering in a new agreement that covers more than 2,448 screens across Odeon Cinemas Group’s 309 sites.

“Our decision to move to Vista Cloud was driven by our commitment to provide every guest with an inspiring entertainment experience,” said Ian Chapple, Group Chief Technology Officer, Odeon Cinemas Group. “Our purpose is to make movies better: more immersive, more memorable, more delicious, and more seamless, and we believe that leveraging Vista Group’s market-leading technology will be a vital part of delivering on that purpose.”

Village Cinemas Australia, which covers over 20 cinema sites and in excess of 200 screens across Victoria, New South Wales and Tasmania, will move its cinema circuit to Vista Cloud’s Operational Excellence capability, including adopting omnichannel ticketing solutions. Curzon Cinemas will migrate its 16 UK sites to Operational Excellence, reinforcing the exhibitor’s future-facing approach to technology.

“We are excited to be moving to Vista Cloud and look forward to unlocking the new features and opportunities that it brings. Our goal is to deliver a customer experience where the technology disappears and the films, the venues and our staff have the opportunity to shine and we believe Cloud is the best way to deliver on that,” said Leo Brend, Director of Technology at Curzon.

Cambodia’s Legend Cinema has also signed on for Operational Excellence. With 12 sites across the country, Legend Cinema has a focus on implementing advanced cinema technologies that provide immersive cinema experiences and excellent hospitality for guests.

In addition to these new signings, several Vista Group clients have recently completed their migrations across Vista Cloud capabilities, including Pathé and Cinépolis Spain.

France-based multi-national Pathé has completed its Vista Cloud journey with Operational Excellence now live across all 130 sites. Regarding the completion of their full migration, Jean-Christophe Désire, Chief Information Officer at Pathé, said: “It was great working so closely with Vista’s team, who supported a smooth and efficient migration journey on time and to budget. With enhanced operational efficiency, innovation, and new opportunities to explore, we are excited to maximise the benefits of having all our sites live on Operational Excellence.”

Cinépolis Spain, a leading company in Spain’s exhibition sector, is live with Moviegoer Engagement and is set to complete their cloud journey in the coming months. Cinépolis Spain is part of the Cinépolis brand, a global leader in cinema exhibition with more than one million seats worldwide. Gabriel Morales, Cinépolis’ Global IT Director, commented: “I’m excited to test Vista Cloud in Spain. I strongly believe that cloud is the next step for our cinema operations worldwide and we are looking forward to this new era.”

“We are thrilled and grateful to have more clients select our cloud solutions and we’re dedicated to providing exceptional service and innovation that boosts our clients’ operational efficiency, enhances moviegoer experiences, and contributes to the overall success of the industry,” said Stuart Dickinson, CEO of Vista Group. “We look forward to continuing to support our clients in delivering unparalleled movie experiences. As we head into CinemaCon, we’re excited to showcase the latest innovations we’ve been working on to bring even more value to our clients’ operations.”