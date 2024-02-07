Vista Group and The Boxoffice Company Sign Strategic Partnership

Vista Group and The Boxoffice Company have entered for the first time into a multi-year strategic partnership. The new partnership leverages Vista Cloud and Boxoffice’s Boost solutions to empower cinema exhibitors to attract and retain moviegoers, enhance ticket and F&B ordering, and maximize operational efficiency and returns. The Boxoffice Company and Vista Group formalized years of cooperation under this partnership, with Vista now providing Boxoffice access to Vista Cloud integrations to develop web, mobile and kiosk channels, and to extract showtimes data on behalf of joint exhibition clients.



The Boxoffice Company sold over a half billion dollars in ticket sales for exhibitors last year, helping the top global cinema circuits grow their businesses with the company’s Boost product, an integrated platform of digital marketing and ecommerce solutions. Exhibitors attending Vista Group’s ‘Connected Future’ client conference in Auckland, New Zealand on 12-15 February will learn more about the benefits of the companies’ new partnership.

“Our clients are always our focus. Under our Lumos product suite, Vista Group continues to offer cloud-hosted digital mobile, web and kiosk channels,” says Stuart Dickinson, Vista Group’s chief executive officer. “However, we recognize that our clients have varying requirements. We are committed to giving clients flexibility by making our API integrations available to great partners like The Boxoffice Company to deliver awesome digital experiences and confidently handle billions of moviegoer transactions via our modern APIs and proactively-scaled transaction pipeline.”

“We are joining forces with Vista to help exhibitors take their digital presence to the next level with new SaaS technology, tools, and platforms shared by our companies,” says Stan Ruszkowski, president of The Boxoffice Company. “We will continue to super-serve our more than 200 theater chains to help cinemas of all sizes maximize revenues and customer engagement.”

“Technology is essential to optimizing the cinema experience, and The Boxoffice Company represents a significant technology partner for Vista,” continued Dickinson. “Together, we can empower the moviegoing experience with best-in-class digital experiences so more people can enjoy the magic of the movies. We look forward to working together to increase digital engagement among film fans.”

“We are excited to work together with Vista to meet customers’ challenges, and to bring solutions that increase sales and meet our mutual goals in years to come,” added Marine Suttle, the chief product officer of The Boxoffice Company. “This new partnership will help our companies support advanced capabilities to bring greater value to our customers and help them grow their business. The first opportunity we will be tackling jointly is Open Tabs for cinemas that offer Food & Beverage ordering. We’re very excited to bring this feature to our customers.”