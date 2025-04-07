Vista Group Announces Deal for Cinergy Entertainment Group to Migrate All Sites to Vista Cloud

Courtesy of Cinergy Entertainment

Film industry technology solutions provider Vista Group has announced that Cinergy Entertainment Group is set to migrate its circuit to Vista Cloud, following an agreement signed at CinemaCon.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Cinergy is a premier Family Entertainment Centre (FEC) circuit, operating nine luxury cinema and entertainment venues across Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas.

As part of the agreement, Cinergy will migrate all of its nine existing sites to Vista Cloud’s Moviegoer Engagement capability, with all future sites to go live on Operational Excellence, Vista’s full cloud offering.

Cinergy will leverage Vista Cloud’s integrated vendor solutions and extensive customizations to enhance its renowned guest experiences; the migration will also serve to streamline Cinergy’s operations by significantly reducing the time and effort required to manage systems, networks, and security infrastructure.

“Our decision to move to Vista Cloud was based on stability, security, and ongoing innovation,” says Bill Radtke, CTO, Cinergy Entertainment Group. “Vista Cloud enables our team to spend less time on the nuts and bolts and more time on the bells and whistles, so we can focus on creating top-tier guest experiences.”

“I have been intimately involved with Vista since they signed the first U.S. exhibitor” added David Zylstra, Cinergy’s director of theater technology. “Over the years I have seen all the innovations, and Cloud is the next-gen product we need.”

Stuart Dickinson, CEO of Vista Group, added: “We’re delighted that Cinergy has chosen to move their operations to Vista Cloud. As a long-standing client and a leader in the FEC space, we’re grateful for their continued trust and partnership. We are committed to supporting Cinergy with their FEC and extensibility needs, ensuring they can continue to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to their guests.”