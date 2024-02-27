Vista Group Announces New Agreements in North America

Vista Group has announced the signing of new agreements for its Vista Cloud solution offerings with North American exhibitors Flix Brewhouse and Galaxy Theatres.



Flix Brewhouse has signed to Vista Cloud across their 69 screens and is expected to be live by the end of July 2024. Galaxy Theatres has signed to Vista Cloud’s digital solutions across its 178 screens and is expected to be live by the end of September 2024. With Galaxy Theatres already live on Horizon, a cloud-based insights solution that gathers real-time data across a cinema circuit, the agreement also includes Vista Cloud’s digital enablement and data empowerment capabilities, including Vista Oneview. Vista Group’s Cloud is centered around supporting exhibitors with an AI-infused approach, to help in driving visitation and improving revenue and operational yield.



“These two new North American based clients represent continued momentum for Vista Group’s Cloud adoption,” says Vista Group chief executive officer Stuart Dickinson. “Our solutions are designed to enable cinema exhibitors to better serve the moviegoer, and we look forward to supporting both Flix Brewhouse and Galaxy Theatres in their mission to enhance and transform the cinema experience for their moviegoers.”